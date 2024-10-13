Nayanthara shares joyful moments with husband Vignesh Shivan and twins Uyir, Ulag on Vijayadashami; Fans praise their parenting style

Nayanthara recently took to her social media handle to share a series of photos from her Vijayadashami celebration. In the pictures, the actress and her husband Vignesh Shivan can be seen happily posing with their twins Uyir and Ulag. They also perform Ayudha Puja in their house and distribute gifts to their domestic helpers to make their day even more special.

Sharing moments from her Dussehra celebration, Nayanthara wrote, "May Good always triumph over Evil! May the blessings of Goddess Durga bring peace, success, and happiness into your life this Vijayadashami! On this auspicious day, may all your troubles fade away and you emerge victorious in every aspect of life! Happy Vijayadashami From us to you."

Soon after, netizens took to the comments section to appreciate the couple for teaching gratitude and respect to their children. A user wrote, "Loving how they are teaching their children about "Gratitude" and "Respecting everyone".. Great parenting!"

A few days ago, Nayanthara shared some adorable photos with husband Vignesh Shivan as she embraced the festive spirit of Navratri. In the pictures, the Jawan actress couldn't take her eyes off her partner and kept blushing while posing for the cameras.

While Nayanthara donned a red silk saree with a puffed-sleeve blouse, Vignesh complimented her look with a blue ethnic kurta.

Talking about Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding documentary, it is likely to premiere on Netflix this year. The project has been titled Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale. Meanwhile, the documentary's release date is yet to be announced by the creators.

However, the streaming giant has already revealed that the runtime of Nayanthara and Vignesh's wedding documentary will be 1 hour and 21 minutes.

On the work front, Nayanthara is all set to share the screen with actor Kavin in an upcoming romantic flick. She has several promising projects in her pipeline including Test, Thani Oruvan 2, Mannangati Since 1960, Dear Students and Mookuthi Amman 2.

