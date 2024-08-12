Raayan box office collections: Dhanush starrer tops 100cr in India, worldwide nears 150cr

In its third weekend, Tamil film Raayan added Rs. 7.50 crore to its Indian box office tally, which has now reached Rs. 110 crore approx. The Dhanush starrer is the highest-grossing Kollywood film that does not A) feature Vijay, Rajinikanth or Ajith, or B) belong to a popular franchise or IP, or C) have Shankar as its director. Raayan bested Don (Rs. 97 crore) to achieve this feat.

It’s kind of sad that the third-biggest film industry of India had no Rs. 100 crore grosser until now, outside the three big stars or some kind of padding from a franchise or director. While Raayan has now broken that barrier, the industry should set its sights higher, aiming for Rs. 200 crore and beyond, rather than just settling for Rs. 100 crore.

Additionally, the film is nearing Rs. 150 crore worldwide, standing at Rs. 149 crore after the third weekend. It will be hitting the milestone today.

The box office collections of Raayan at the Indian box office are as follows:

Day Gross Week One Rs. 73.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 28.50 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 1.75 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 2.75 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 3.00 cr. Total Rs. 109.50 cr.

Breaking down its performance, Raayan has grossed Rs. 75 crore in Tamil Nadu, which is second to Don (Rs. 81.75 crore) in the category of the above filters. The film could have probably chased down the record but its run will be cut short by Independence Day releases on Thursday, so the realistic target here would be reaching Rs. 80 crore. There was a shot at Rs. 100 crore mark after the first weekend, but that was short-lived thanks to the subsequent drops.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Raayan is as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 75.00 Cr. AP/TS Rs. 16.00 Cr. Karnataka Rs. 9.75 Cr. Kerala Rs. 6.00 Cr. Rest of India Rs. 2.75 Cr. India Rs. 109.50 Cr.

