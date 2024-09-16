NEW PHOTOS: Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's wedding moments clicked in a library look aesthetically perfect

Our favourite newlyweds, Siddharth Suryanarayanan and Aditi Rao Hydari, are serving cute couple goals with their latest drop of wedding pics on Instagram. If you’ve ever opened a timeless wedding album from the 90s and wished you were there, then this is dream-fulfilling. These two just proved that love is all about the simple, beautiful moments. Their understated romance is giving us all the feels.

Shot in a dreamy vintage library and bathed in monochrome soft sepia and black-and-white tones, the pictures give an old-school, classic vibe, which perfectly complements their genuine connection. They look straight out of a timeless love story we all want to be part of, and their romantic charm has taken center stage.

Aditi looks absolutely alluring in a beige-golden saree paired with a delicately embroidered blouse. Her look was completed with minimal makeup and traditional bridal jewellery, including a nath that added just the right touch of grace. Siddharth kept things traditional yet refined in a white silk kurta and a lungi dhoti with golden borders, embodying simplicity

The photos themselves are truly joyful and their chemistry is winning hearts. In one candid shot, Aditi wraps her arms around Siddharth from behind, and the laughter shared between them is the kind that only comes from being truly comfortable in each other’s presence, their laughter is the kind of pure, infectious happiness that makes you smile just looking at them.

Advertisement

Another captures Siddharth looking at Aditi in pure awe, as if no one else exists. It’s simple, it’s sincere, and it’s exactly what makes their love feel so authentic.

Their caption, “You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars… To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity… to laughter, to never growing up… To Eternal Love, Light & Magic Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu,” is a sweet reflection of their bond—playful yet full of depth.

This is what we call #RelationshipGoals—wholesome, cute, and all about those moments that matter. Siddharth and Aditi are giving us life, love, and magic, and we’re here for it!