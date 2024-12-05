5 Bollywood beauties who slayed South Indian bridal looks ft. Sobhita Dhulipala, Deepika Padukone and more

It's that time of the year when the wedding season is right upon us, and that also makes us want to narrow down on the styles in sarees in case you plan on being a South Indian bride. South Indian bridal fashion has all the richness and heritage loads with an infusion of drama.

What could inspire more than our very own Bollywood divas who totally nailed their South Indian bridal look? These stars amazed us with their grand Kanjeevaram collections and temple jewelry screaming 'royalty.' So, let us go through some nice sources of inspiration for weddings.

1. Deepika Padukone

For her Konkani wedding with Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone embraced her roots and gave us bridal goals in a crimson Kanjeevaram saree designed by Sabyasachi in collaboration with iconic Angadi silks. The intricate zari work, extensive temple jewelry, and her make-up featuring dewy skin and smokey eyes were a masterclass in elegance. Her hairstyle for the ceremony was a slick back bun with layers of gajra.

2. Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy, at her wedding, honored her husband Suraj Nambiar’s Malayali heritage. Mouni looked mesmerizing in a South Indian saree with a big golden-red border, making it quite regal. Besides wearing traditional temple jewelry, layered necklaces, intricately woven maang tikka, and jhumkas, Mouni completed her look with soft glowing makeup and neatly styled hair bedecked with mogra flowers. She appeared every bit beautiful and ethereal as a bride.

Advertisement

3. Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita Dhulipala enthralled everyone when she tied the knot with Naga Chaitanya, looking beautiful in a shimmering Kanjeevaram saree embellished with intricately woven golden temple borders along the edges. She completed the entire appearance with striking gold temple jewelry, prominently featuring beautiful pieces such as basikam, maathapatti, septum nose ring, layered necklaces, and bangles.

This created a fabulous look in combination with hair styled into a nice sleek bun with South Indian ornaments and a minimal amount of makeup, consisting mainly of bronze colors, gold smokey eyes, and matte-complexioned lips.

4. Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi looked resplendent in the Kasavu-inspired beige and gold lehenga saree with golden borders, gorgeously complemented by a striped silk blouse worn for her wedding. Designed by Sabyasachi, her look was accentuated by temple jewelry with precious-colored gemstones, which discreetly enhanced the ensemble.

Her minimal makeup, featuring soft brown eyeshadow, blush, and a natural bridal glow, was captivating yet understated. Her hair had been tied in a long braid, adorned with flowers, when she stayed true to her South Indian roots on her special day, filled with love and joy.

Advertisement

5. Lavanya Tripathi

At the wedding of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, Lavanya looked magnificent in a red south Indian bridal saree. She styled her hair both with a net dupatta and some beautiful gold jewelry like necklaces, bangles, haath phool, maatha patti, and matching hair accessories.

Ready to slay South Indian bridal looks? With these Bollywood beauties as your inspiration, your bridal glow will surely shine as bright as their sarees! So may you channel that diva, present yourself for your big day, and just go for it!

ALSO READ: Sobhita Dhulipala looks perfect South Indian bride in Kanjivaram Silk sari and traditional jewelry at her wedding with Naga Chaitanya