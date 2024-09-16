What is the age difference between Aditi Rao Hydari and her husband Siddharth? A look at their relationship timeline

On September 16, Aditi Rao Hydari and her beau Siddharth surprised everyone as they announced their marriage. The couple shared the exciting news of their union with some heartwarming pictures on their social media. Despite being very private, Aditi and Siddharth have never really shied away from accepting their relationship in public and expressing their love.

On this note, let's take a look at how Aditi Rao Hydari and her now-husband Siddharth met, fell head over heels, and the times they stunned everyone with their public PDAs.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth’s love story: From co-stars to life partners

Aditi and Siddharth met for the first time on the sets of their Telugu film Maha Samudram in 2021. As per reports, the adorable couple grew fond of each other during the shoot and were inseparable. In fact, Aditi and Siddharth made sure to spend quality time with each other even during the film’s promotions. The couple also traveled in the same car for promotional events.

While their magical onscreen chemistry made everyone go gaga over the new pair, their off-screen chemistry also started getting full attention.

Although Aditi and Siddharth initially tried keeping their relationship under wraps, their appearances at public events fueled speculation about their relationship. Rumors skyrocketed when the Heeramandi actress wished her then-rumored boyfriend his 44th birthday in 2023.

Similarly, on Aditi’s 37th birthday in October of the same year, Siddharth penned a lovely poem dedicated to his ladylove. What grabbed everyone’s attention was Siddharth referring to Aditi as her ‘partner’ for the very first time. It is pertinent to mention that the duo share an age difference of 8 years. While Aditi is 37, Siddharth turned 45 in April 2024.

In a recent interview with Vogue, Aditi recalled their first meeting and said, “He walked in and said, ‘Hello, beautiful girl.’ Usually, when someone says something like this, it does not work. But he was being genuine. By the end of the day, he had me and pretty much everyone on the set in splits. He also ensured that my team and I had ghee idlis whipped up by his cook every day for the rest of the shoot."

Besides, the power couple has often created significant buzz on social media by sharing their lovey-dovey pictures from various events and romantic vacations. Take a look at Aditi and Siddharth's pictures below!

When Aditi Rao Hydari revealed how Siddharth proposed to her

During the same interview with Vogue, Aditi spilled beans on how Siddharth finally proposed to her after a year of joking around and giving hints about the proposal. Aditi was the closest to her late nani (grandmother), and the actress spent her childhood in Hyderabad, so Siddharth chose that place for the dreamy proposal.

Talking about the same, Aditi said, "He got down on his knee, and I asked him, ‘Now what have you lost? Whose shoelaces are open?’ He kept saying, ‘Addu, listen to me.' And then he proposed. He said he wanted to bring me to my favorite childhood place, one with my grandmother’s blessings."

For the untold, last year on March 28th, Aditi and Siddharth grabbed headlines as they announced their engagement by sharing a lovely picture of them flaunting their diamond rings. They had exchanged rings at the Srirangapuram temple near Wanaparthy in an intimate ceremony.

Cut to the present, the couple is now man and wife, and this was announced by the duo on the morning of September 2024 with a lovely caption.

However, it is the second marriage for both Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth. The former was first married to actor Satyadeep Mishra (now married to Masaba Gupta) from 2009 to 2013. On the other hand, Siddharth was married to Meghna Narayan till 2007.

Pinkvilla wishes the newly married couple a great future filled with love and togetherness!

