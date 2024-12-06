Aditi Rao Hydari's scarlet midi dress worth Rs 68,000 is ultimate fusion of drama and glam

Aditi Rao Hydari is back at it again! The diva, who is recognized for her elaborate elegance, stepped out in an amazing scarlet red midi dress to prove once again that she knows how to make a dramatically bold statement. This entire outfit speaks ballroom chic with just the right amount of drama and glam. Aditi served it up! Come, let's check out her outfit.

First comes the color; the bright scarlet red is clear and bold, but it is those little things that raise the glam level of this dress beyond. The pointed corset adds a very fierce edge, cinches her waist, and gives her a flattering silhouette. And then, the real twist: roses in striking scarlet red embroidered onto the bust. Now that's a floral flourish! The red roses create such an unexpected design and add a romantic edge to the dress's bold vibe.

While the strappy sleeves provide a flirty and playful effect, the voluminous skirt also brings all the necessary drama for a perfect twirling moment. It's just that fine line between being delicate and bold, which is exactly what you'd expect from Gauri and Nainika's signature style. Her outfit is priced at Rs 68,000.

Aditi did not stop there; she added accessories that were more than breathtaking. The Heeramandi actress chose gold earrings that reflected the light perfectly on the fiery orange dress. Right at the end, she donned some red high heels, which proved to be a perfect finishing touch, making her outfit an ideal combination of sophistication and power.

But what really made this ensemble a step ahead was the classy makeup. Aditi went for ruby-red lips, which struck a balance with the bright color of the roses on her dress. With peach-toned cheeks adding a subtle sheen, it was just enough to complete the look. She got her brows beautifully made, which gave a nice structure to her face. Finally, with her hair tied back neatly in a bun, she left it all sleek and polished too. This whole look would be that flawless combination of elegance and drama—what a sight to behold.

Aditi Rao Hydari has managed to create magic this time around. This Gauri and Nainika creation, along with her accessories and bold makeup, is the perfect example of turning heads and stealing the show. Glamor is bold, it's dramatic, and above everything else, it is completely unforgettable.

