Aditi Rao Hydari's 4 ever-so-effortless wedding looks; spotlight-stealing Sabyasachi lehenga tops

Aditi Rao Hydari recently married her long-time beau Siddharth, and we are all gasping, smiling, and in tears at how beautiful they look together. Their wedding was a sartorial symphony that honored both their traditions, from the charm of South Indian simplicity to the regal heritage of Hyderabad. Each of her looks was enchanting and told stories of nostalgia, culture, and love between the newly married couple.

Look 1: The Beginning of a Beautiful Journey

Aditi donned a beige saree with thin maroon borders by Raw Mango for officially signing off to being partners forever. Styled by Sanam Ratansi and Amritharam, Aditi opted for jewelry that complimented the outfit without overwhelming it—a pair of colorful jhumkas, some chunky golden bangles and kada, and a stacked pearl choker with a Kundan flower centerpiece. Her makeup, executed by Shraddha Mishra and Shiva Sidharth, was soft in dewy tones, with a half-hairdo tied back with a gajra.

Look 2: A Show-Stopping Sabyasachi Red Lehenga

The Varmala ceremony saw Aditi Rao Hydari in classic red. In a world where brides choose pastels and heavily embroidered lehengas, Aditi opted for a custom-made royal red silken lehenga by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The ensemble featured zardozi work on the hems and an organza dupatta, paired beautifully with an elegant high-neck and full-sleeve blouse. The point of conversation though has become her jewelry—stunning matha patti, earrings, and statement choker lent a majestic aura to her braided hair. Makeup artists Mitesh Rajani, and Savleen Manchanda, and hairstylists Shiva Siddharth and Salon Koniki brought her radiant bridal look to life. Overall, the look exuded old-world elegance.

Look 3: Ode to Hyderabad with Anand Kabra

Welcoming glimpses of Bibbojaan was a sharara set by Anand Kamra, a white kurta, and a black sharara paired with a yellow dupatta. This archival piece reimagined as a wearable heirloom was a love letter to her Hyderabadi roots. For jewelry, she opted for a hair-chain earring that beautifully fell on her waves and soft makeup with a small bindi. This look was ethereal, romantic, and everything perfect.

Look 4: A Traditional South Indian Wedding Saree

To tie it all together, the alta moon replaced mehendi. Makeup and hair were executed by Elton Fernandez. Aditi Rao Hydari’s wedding looks were nothing short of a dream come true.

If you are only looking to capture love and moments in such elegant looks while you get married, this is it! Aditi Rao Hydari has made a statement once again by being purely elegant.

