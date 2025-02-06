EXCLUSIVE: Imtiaz Ali brings Avinash Tiwary and Aditi Rao Hydari in a love story; Locks a 3 film line up

Over the last few months, Pinkvilla has been the first to give an update on the films that are in the works for director Imtiaz Ali. We informed our readers that Imtiaz has locked a romantic comedy titled Idiots of Istanbul with Fahadh Faasil and Triptii Dimri. Soon after, we also reported that the filmmaker is planning a period love story with Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, and Naseeruddin Shah as the male leads. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Imtiaz Ali’s immediate next is a pure romantic film led by Avinash Tiwary and Aditi Rao Hydari.

According to sources close to the development, Imtiaz Ali rolls with his next directorial from the end of February. “Imtiaz Ali is set to direct his Laila Majnu hero, Avinash Tiwary along with Aditi Rao Hydari in a pure intense romantic tale. It goes on floors in India from February 26, and will be shot in a start to finish schedule,” revealed a source close to the development.

The filmmaker will complete his work on this yet untitled film by Summer 2025, and then move on to the period love story focusing around the lives of 3 couples. “Its only after finishing the two films, does he move onto the romantic comedy with Fahadh Faasil and Triptii Dimri, tentatively titled Idiots of Istanbul,” the source added.

It’s for the first time in his career that Imtiaz has lined up 3 films one after the other. “Imtiaz spent last one year to develop 3 scripts and is now ready to roll with them in a short span of time. He feels, the three subjects are different from each other and have the scope to win over the audience,” the source concluded.

Imtiaz Ali is the man in the discussion in the post-COVID world has his films like Rockstar, Tamasha, Jab We Met and Laila Majnu among others have done well at the box office upon the re-release. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.