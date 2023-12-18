7 Best Hindi web series on Amazon Prime Video: From Jubilee, Mirzapur to Paatal Lok
Amazon Prime offers several interesting web series in a variety of genres. Here is a curated list of seven must-watch Hindi web series to enjoy in the comfort of your home.
The best Hindi web series on Amazon Prime showcases some of the most well-made and nicely acted content in the digital world. Since the advent of OTT platforms, there has been a plethora of options, sometimes making it hard to choose. So here is a curated and comprehensive list of 7 of the best Hindi web series on the platform. This list includes names like Vikramaditya Motwane's Jubilee and Raj and DK's The Family Man.
Binge-worthy Hindi web series on Amazon Prime
1. Jubilee (2023-present)
- IMDB Rating: 8.3/10
- Genre: Period, Crime
- Star Cast: Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Wamiqa Gabbi, Aparshakti Khurrana
- Director: Vikramaditya Motwane
- Writer: Atul Sabharwal, Nishant Agarwal, Hartej Sawhney
- Year of release: 2023
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Vikramaditya Motwane's Jubilee tells the story of the cinema industry of India, spanning over decades. The story centers around Roy Talkies, spans before India's Independence, and concludes in the modern age. It stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Aparshakti Khurrana, among others.
2. Paatal Lok (2020-present)
- IMDB Rating: 8.1/10
- Genre: Crime, Thriller
- Star Cast: Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh
- Director: Sudip Sharma
- Writer: Sagar Haveli, Hardik Mehta, Gunjit Chopra
- Year of release: 2020
Paatal Lok was created by Sudip Sharma and stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh, and Neeraj Kabi, among others. It captures the grey shade of the police world and the dark side of humanity. Watch it if you are into gripping, unfiltered dramas that show a mirror to society. A second season has been in the making.
3. Mirzapur (2018-present)
- IMDB Rating: 8.5/10
- Genre: Crime, Action, Drama
- Star Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal
- Director: Karan Anshuman, Gurmeet Singh, Mihir Desai
- Writer: Karan Anshuman, Puneet Krishna
- Year of release: 2018
Mirzapur debuted in 2018 and has since exploded into one of India's most loved crime series. It follows the story of crimelord Kaleen Bhaiya (played masterfully by Pankaj Tripathi) in Mirzapur and other criminals. Upon release, Mirzapur opened to positive critical and audience reviews. It has since spawned one more season. A third season is currently in the making.
4. Farzi (2023-present)
- IMDB Rating: 8.4/10
- Genre: Crime, Drama
- Star Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna
- Director: Raj and DK
- Writer: Raj and DK, Sita Menon, Suman Kumar
- Year of release: 2023
Raj and DK are names to reckon with in the digital space. After so many amazing projects under their belt, they came up with yet another exciting one called Farzi. Starring Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, and Raashi Khanna, the show follows the story of an artist who starts creating fake money. Upon release, the show and the performance of its leads were well received. Do give it a watch if you haven't already.
5. Dahaad (2023 - present)
- IMDB Rating: 7.6/10
- Genre: Crime, Drama
- Star Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Soham Shah
- Director: Reema Kagti, Ruchika Oberoi
- Writer: Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Shah
- Year of release: 2023
Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar delivered one of the finest web series in 2023 with Dahaad. Set in Rajasthan, the series follows a serial killer on the loose and stars Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Soham Shah, and Gulshan Devaiah. It is also the first Indian web series to premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival. It was in the competition for the Berlinale Series Award.
6. The Family Man (2019-present)
- IMDB Rating: 8.7/10
- Genre: Crime, Drama, Comedy
- Star Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani
- Director: Raj and DK
- Writer: Raj and DK, Suparn Varma, Suman Kumar, Sumit Arora, Manoj Kumar
- Year of release: 2018
Before Farzi, Raj, and DK made a splash in the digital space, even before most shows made their debut. It follows the story of Srikant Tiwari (played by Manoj Bajpayee), who works under the NIA, but his family thinks that he has a mundane office job. The series successfully blends edge-of-the-seat thriller and espionage with comedy. Both its seasons are worth watching.
7. Mumbai Diaries 26/11 (2021-present)
- IMDB Rating: 8.6/10
- Genre: Drama, Thriller
- Star Cast: Mohit Raina, Konkana Sen Sharma, Tina Desai
- Director: Nikkhil Advani, Nikhil Gonsalves
- Writer: Sanyukta Chawla Sheikh
- Year of release: 2021
The first season of Mumbai Diaries follows the tragic event of the 26/11 terrorist attack on Mumbai and stars Mohit Raina, Konkana Sen Sharma, and Tina Desai, among others. It also follows a journalist who tried to report the attack on the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. Its second season is centered around the 2005 Mumbai floods and the medical staff who tried to save lives. Both the seasons are well-written and tightly directed.
