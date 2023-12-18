7 Best Hindi web series on Amazon Prime Video: From Jubilee, Mirzapur to Paatal Lok

The best Hindi web series on Amazon Prime showcases some of the most well-made and nicely acted content in the digital world. Since the advent of OTT platforms, there has been a plethora of options, sometimes making it hard to choose. So here is a curated and comprehensive list of 7 of the best Hindi web series on the platform. This list includes names like Vikramaditya Motwane's Jubilee and Raj and DK's The Family Man.

Binge-worthy Hindi web series on Amazon Prime

1. Jubilee (2023-present)

IMDB Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Genre: Period, Crime

Period, Crime Star Cast: Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Wamiqa Gabbi, Aparshakti Khurrana

Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Wamiqa Gabbi, Aparshakti Khurrana Director: Vikramaditya Motwane

Vikramaditya Motwane Writer: Atul Sabharwal, Nishant Agarwal, Hartej Sawhney

Atul Sabharwal, Nishant Agarwal, Hartej Sawhney Year of release: 2023

2023 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Vikramaditya Motwane's Jubilee tells the story of the cinema industry of India, spanning over decades. The story centers around Roy Talkies, spans before India's Independence, and concludes in the modern age. It stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Aparshakti Khurrana, among others.

2. Paatal Lok (2020-present)

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Genre: Crime, Thriller

Crime, Thriller Star Cast: Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh

Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh Director: Sudip Sharma

Sudip Sharma Writer: Sagar Haveli, Hardik Mehta, Gunjit Chopra

Sagar Haveli, Hardik Mehta, Gunjit Chopra Year of release: 2020

Paatal Lok was created by Sudip Sharma and stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh, and Neeraj Kabi, among others. It captures the grey shade of the police world and the dark side of humanity. Watch it if you are into gripping, unfiltered dramas that show a mirror to society. A second season has been in the making.

3. Mirzapur (2018-present)

IMDB Rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Genre: Crime, Action, Drama

Crime, Action, Drama Star Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal

Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal Director: Karan Anshuman, Gurmeet Singh, Mihir Desai

Karan Anshuman, Gurmeet Singh, Mihir Desai Writer: Karan Anshuman, Puneet Krishna

Karan Anshuman, Puneet Krishna Year of release: 2018

Mirzapur debuted in 2018 and has since exploded into one of India's most loved crime series. It follows the story of crimelord Kaleen Bhaiya (played masterfully by Pankaj Tripathi) in Mirzapur and other criminals. Upon release, Mirzapur opened to positive critical and audience reviews. It has since spawned one more season. A third season is currently in the making.

4. Farzi (2023-present)

IMDB Rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Genre: Crime, Drama

Crime, Drama Star Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna

Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna Director: Raj and DK

Raj and DK Writer: Raj and DK, Sita Menon, Suman Kumar

Raj and DK, Sita Menon, Suman Kumar Year of release: 2023

Raj and DK are names to reckon with in the digital space. After so many amazing projects under their belt, they came up with yet another exciting one called Farzi. Starring Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, and Raashi Khanna, the show follows the story of an artist who starts creating fake money. Upon release, the show and the performance of its leads were well received. Do give it a watch if you haven't already.

5. Dahaad (2023 - present)

IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Genre: Crime, Drama

Crime, Drama Star Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Soham Shah

Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Soham Shah Director: Reema Kagti, Ruchika Oberoi

Reema Kagti, Ruchika Oberoi Writer: Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Shah

Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Shah Year of release: 2023

Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar delivered one of the finest web series in 2023 with Dahaad. Set in Rajasthan, the series follows a serial killer on the loose and stars Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Soham Shah, and Gulshan Devaiah. It is also the first Indian web series to premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival. It was in the competition for the Berlinale Series Award.

6. The Family Man (2019-present)

IMDB Rating: 8.7/10

8.7/10 Genre: Crime, Drama, Comedy

Crime, Drama, Comedy Star Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani

Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani Director: Raj and DK

Raj and DK Writer: Raj and DK , Suparn Varma, Suman Kumar, Sumit Arora, Manoj Kumar

Raj and DK Suparn Varma, Suman Kumar, Sumit Arora, Manoj Kumar Year of release: 2018

Before Farzi, Raj, and DK made a splash in the digital space, even before most shows made their debut. It follows the story of Srikant Tiwari (played by Manoj Bajpayee), who works under the NIA, but his family thinks that he has a mundane office job. The series successfully blends edge-of-the-seat thriller and espionage with comedy. Both its seasons are worth watching.

7. Mumbai Diaries 26/11 (2021-present)

IMDB Rating: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Genre: Drama, Thriller

Drama, Thriller Star Cast: Mohit Raina, Konkana Sen Sharma, Tina Desai

Mohit Raina, Konkana Sen Sharma, Tina Desai Director: Nikkhil Advani, Nikhil Gonsalves

Nikkhil Advani, Nikhil Gonsalves Writer: Sanyukta Chawla Sheikh

Sanyukta Chawla Sheikh Year of release: 2021

The first season of Mumbai Diaries follows the tragic event of the 26/11 terrorist attack on Mumbai and stars Mohit Raina, Konkana Sen Sharma, and Tina Desai, among others. It also follows a journalist who tried to report the attack on the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. Its second season is centered around the 2005 Mumbai floods and the medical staff who tried to save lives. Both the seasons are well-written and tightly directed.

