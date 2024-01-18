What is the story of The Raja Saab? Director Maruthi REACTS to rumored plot of Prabhas starrer
Director Maruthi reacted to a rumor regarding the plotline of his upcoming film with Prabhas, titled The Raja Saab. The filmmaker took a rather humorous route in his reaction.
Prabhas’ upcoming film with Maruthi has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. Recently, on the occasion of Sankranti, the makers of the film had revealed that the film will be titled The Raja Saab, and even released the film’s first look poster.
As expected, the announcement of the film’s title took the internet by storm, with fans even attempting to predict the film’s plot. However, in the latest update, director Maruthi has taken to social media to debunk such a plot synopsis that was shared by a prominent entertainment platform. The filmmaker replied to the plot synopsis in a sarcastic manner, saying:
‘Ararare I don’t know this plot; So shooting with a different script’
Check out his post below:
More about The Raja Saab
The Raja Saab marks the first collaboration between Maruthi and Prabhas, and is touted to be a romantic horror film. The film's makers have unveiled its first look poster, showcasing Prabhas in a stylish avatar. He can be seen wearing a black t-shirt and a lungi, which adds a unique touch to his character. It's definitely a pleasant surprise to witness Prabhas in a fun role after such a long time.
The film has been bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibotla under the banner of People Media Factory, and Thaman S has been roped in to compose the film’s music. Karthik Palani cranks the film’s camera while Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao takes care of its editing.
Prabhas on the workfront
Prabhas is currently riding high on the success of his latest film Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, helmed by Prashanth Neel. The film featured an ensemble cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Sriya Reddy, Bobby Simha, Jagapathi Babu, and many more in prominent roles. The movie was released on December 22nd, 2023, and received widespread acclaim.
The actor will next be seen in Nag Ashwin’s upcoming science fiction film Kalki 2898 AD, which is set to hit the silver screens on May 9th, 2024. The film features an ensemble cast including Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani and more in prominent roles.
ALSO READ: Prabhas and Maruthi film titled The Raja Saab; set to be romantic horror entertainer
