Rashmika Mandanna shares photo in 'escaped death' post as her flight makes emergency landing

National Crush Rashmika Mandanna is currently basking in the success of her mega blockbuster film Animal and is currently gearing up for her next big film Pushpa: The Rule. The actress is currently busy with the heavy schedule of the Sukumar directorial.

In a recent update, Rashmika had a harrowing in-flight experience when she was traveling from Mumbai to Hyderabad. The Dear Comrade star also posted a picture on her Instagram, giving a peek into ordeal.

About Rashmika Mandanna's near-death in-flight experience

On February 17, Rashmika Mandanna was traveling via Vistara Airways along with actor Shraddha Das. Within 30 minutes of the take-off, the flight had to make an emergency landing due to an unknown technical error. Later, Rashmika took to her Instagram story and shared a picture along with Shraddha and wrote, “Just FYI take is how we escaped death today..” However, no one got injured during the incident.

More about Animal and Rashmika’s character Geetanjali

In the film Animal, Mandanna plays the character, Geetanjali, who is portrayed as headstrong, a quality that might be emotionally taxing for an actor. However, Mandanna chooses to view it differently, stating that she wouldn't describe it as emotionally draining but rather as emotionally uplifting. Mandanna appreciates the rarity of getting the opportunity to play such nuanced roles and expresses excitement and gratitude towards the director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, for crafting the scenes, visualizing them, and enabling her to bring the character to life in the way she did.

Advertisement

Rashmika’s work front

Rashmika has a solid lineup of films lined up in 2024 as well. The actress will feature in a returning role with Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rule, which also stars Fahadh Faasil in the lead role. The film has been written and directed by Sukumar and is slated for an August 15 theatrical release. Apart from Pushpa: The Rule, Rashmika has also signed a film titled The Girlfriend, written and directed by Rahul Ravindran and produced by Allu Aravind under the Geetha Arts banner. Rashmika will also appear alongside Vicky Kaushal titled Chaava.

ALSO READ: Chiranjeevi wishes his 'lifeline' and 'pillar of strength' Surekha on her birthday; shares a happy photo