Rumored couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth spend a love-smitten getaway for New Year; PHOTO

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have been the rumored couple in town for quite some time now. The speculations that the duo are dating have been going around for over a year, having met on the sets of the 2021 film Maha Samudram.

Although neither of the actors have publicly confirmed their relationship, they have often been seen together in public events and on holidays, adding fuel to the rumors. In the latest update, Aditi and Siddharth have taken to Instagram to share a picture of themselves together on a romantic getaway for the New Years. They also wished fans for the holidays. Taking to social media, the actress wrote:

“Happy blessed grateful; To magic happiness love laughter unicorns rainbows and fairy dust #happynewyear to you all 2024”

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth’s rumored relationship

The rumors surrounding Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth’s relationship started when they were working together on the 2021 Telugu film Maha Samudram. As per reports, the duo fell in love on the sets of the film, and have been inseparable ever since. Both Aditi and Sid have been spotted going out on dates, salons, public events like audio launches and weddings, or even just chilling at home with each other. The actors have even referred to each other as ‘partners’, despite not confirming the relationship on a public forum.

On the work front

Siddharth was last seen in the Tamil drama film Chithha, which was helmed by SU Arun Kumar. The film featured Nimisha Sajayan, Anjali Nair, R Dharshan and more in prominent roles, and garnered critical as well as commercial acclaim upon release.

The Rang De Basanti actor will next be seen in Kamal Haasan’s upcoming film with S Shankar, Indian 2. The film also features an ensemble cast including Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, SJ Suryah, Kalidas Jayaram, Nedumudi Venu, Vivek, and many more in prominent roles. The music for the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The actor is also slated to appear alongside Nayanthara, R Madhavan, and Meera Jasmine in an upcoming Tamil drama titled The Test.

As for Aditi Rao Hydari, she was last seen in the web-series Heeramandi, which has been created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The show features an ensemble cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeta Sheikh, and many more in prominent roles.

The actress will next be seen in the silent film Gandhi Talks, which is helmed by Kishor Pandurang Balekar. The film features an ensemble cast including Aravind Swamy, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyadarshini Indalkar, and many more in prominent roles. Apart from that, the actress is also a part of Kajri Babbar’s upcoming British-Indian film titled Lioness, which tells the tale of two British-Punjabi women living in England, a century apart.

