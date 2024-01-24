Samantha inspires, empowers and celebrates National Girl Child Day

A decade ago, Samantha Ruth Prabhu envisioned the NGO Pratyusha Support, a beacon of support for girl children, and over the years, this initiative has flourished. On this National Girl Child Day, Samantha marked the journey with an Instagram post, encapsulating the core of her mission with the powerful quote, "Empower a girl, empower the world."

Starting her acting career with the movie Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya in 2010, Samantha showed not just her talent in movies but also her dedication to making a positive impact on society. Only a few years after starting her acting journey, she created the Pratyusha Support Group, working hard to make it successful. Since the beginning of this effort, Samantha has strongly supported the basic right to good health and nutrition for girls.

Over the years, important people from different parts of society joined her, working together to spread awareness about this important cause.

Future Projects of Samantha

Last year, Samantha Ruth Prabhu made headlines by announcing her temporary withdrawal from the film industry, reportedly returning advances for multiple projects as part of her decision to take a break from movies. While emphasizing that she is not bidding farewell to cinema, Samantha stated her intention to be more selective in the roles she takes on. Her most recent film release was Khushi, featuring Vijay Devarakonda.

Despite her break from mainstream cinema, Samantha remains active in the entertainment industry. She is set to feature in an Amazon Prime series, an Indian adaptation of the series Citadel, co-starring Varun Dhawan.

Additionally, Samantha is involved in an English movie titled Chennai Story, helmed by Welsh director Philip John. The film, based on Timeri N Murari's 2004 novel The Arrangements of Love, stars Indo-British actor Viveik Kalra as the lead opposite Samantha. This diversification showcases Samantha's commitment to exploring varied roles across different platforms.

Samantha has been a part of Pushpa The Rise with an item song, however as per the rumours she is not a part of the second part of Pushpa which is gearing up to release this year.

