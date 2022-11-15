Sandy Master's ex-wife Kaajal Pasupathi makes a surprise visit to his home
Netizens are showering love on Sandy Master and Kaajal for maintaining a good friendship even after their divorce.
Sandy Master, one of the most popular choreographers in the Tamil industry was married to actress Kaajal Pasupathi but they got divorced in 2012 due to irreconcilable differences. Sandy moved on in his life and tied the knot with Sylvia. Though they have moved on, the ex-couple still manages to hit the headlines.
Recently, Kaajal Pasupathi visited Sandy's house to meet his and Sylvia's two children Lala and a boy Shawn Michael. Her photos with Sandy's family have turned enough heads and fans have been showering her with heartfelt comments on social media. Sharing a few photos on Facebook, Kaajal showered best wishes to Sandy and Sylvia. She also mentioned that she made their daughter Lala call her akka (elder sister). Netizens are showering love on Sandy and Kaajal for maintaining a good friendship even after their divorce.
"wish you enough of success and happiness sandyman and sylvia darling," wrote Kaajal on Facebook.
Earlier, Sandy was trolled for ruining their marriage but Kaajal Pasupathi took the blame on her for the divorce and wished him well. She also requested their fans to not blame Sandy for their divorce or target his second wife in any way.
In 2019, the actress announced her plans of adopting a child as a single mother. On the other hand, Sandy's personal life became a subject of debate after he entered the Bigg Boss Tamil house.
