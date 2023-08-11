Veteran actress Jaya Prada gets sentenced to 6 months jail, Rs 5000 fine; Know details here

Veteran South actress Jaya Prada has been sentenced to 6 months in jail by the Chennai court because of a case. She is also imposed with a fine of Rs 5,000 in connection with a case that dates back several years. Her business partners Ram Kumar and Raja Babu were also found guilty in the case along with the actress.

According to reports, Jaya Prada and her business partners owned a movie theatre in Chennai back then. But due to losses, they shut down the cinema hall a few years ago. The staff members who worked in the theatres filed a case against Jaya Prada for not repaying the ESI amount that was deducted from their salaries. The Labour Government Insurance Corporation in turn filed a case against Jaya Prada, Ram Kumar and Raja Babu at the Egmore Magistrate Court in Chennai. The court heard the case and ordered the verdict of imprisonment and fine.

Jaya Prada has reportedly admitted to the case and promised to clear all the dues to the theater staff. She also requested the court to dismiss the case. However, the court turned down her appeal and sentenced her to 6 months in jail along with a fine of Rs 5,000. More details about the case are awaited.

About Jaya Prada

Jaya Prada was hailed as one of the most iconic and influential actresses in both Telugu and Hindi film industries in the late '70s and '80s. She was also considered the most beautiful actress of her time. Some of her best works include Siri Siri Muvva, Sargam, Sindoor, Maa, Ooriki Monagadu, and more.

She left the film industry at the peak of her career, as she joined politics and has been active ever since then. Jaya Prada is currently part of the Bhartiya Janta Party.

She was paired up opposite superstars like NT Rama Rao, Kannada matinee idol Dr. Rajkumar, Amitabh Bachchan and others. Her chemistry and dance moves with the superstars on the screen are still cherished. Celebrated directors like Satyajit Ray wanted to work with Jaya Prada and described her as one of the prettiest women in the world. Although she has acted in Bengali films, she has never worked for Ray.

