Sriya Lenka to become first Indian K-pop idol as BLACKSWAN introduces two new members

In 2021, girl group BLACKSWAN’s agency DRmusic Entertainment, conducted global auditions in order to find a new member to join as the 5th member of the group. Four finalists were chosen out of over 4000 people who auditioned, out of which only two were flown out to South Korea to start their training period: Sriya Lenka (also known as Shreya Lenka; henceforth ‘Sriya’) from Odisha, India, and Gabriela Strassburger Dalcin (henceforth ‘Gabi’) from Brazil.

Out of these two trainees, only one was to be chosen as the 5th member, to join BLACKSWAN’s Youngheun, Fatou, Judy, and Leia. After this January update, on May 26, DR Music finally revealed, that both Sriya and Gabi will be joining BLACKSWAN as the girl group’s newest members! With this, Sriya becomes the first Indian K-pop idol! DRmusic Entertainment announced the same, sharing, “Sriya and Gabi were finally selected as members of blackswan after participating the global audition program for last 6 months. With their debut, we will be back with the new blackswan.”

Check out the post announcing the same, below:

DRmusic Entertainment also revealed that this addition is part of a project called ‘Cygnus’. The agency shared, “‘Cygnus', which means constellation of swan, is a project to discover and to train trainees to become stars like the Cygnus. Sriya and Gabi are the first generation of Cygnus, will be introduced soon. Thank you for your interest and support.” Further, DRmusic Entertainment’s global audition project ‘Cygnus’ is set to continue in the future as well.

BLACKSWAN first debuted in 2011 as RANIA, with eight members. Following member changes, the group reformed to BP RANIA in 2016. In 2020, the group rebranded to BLACKSWAN following more changes in the line-up. As of present, BLACKSWAN consists of six members: Youngheun, Fatou, Judy, Leia, Sriya, and Gabi.

