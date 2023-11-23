Stray Kids’ Bang Chan’s sister Hannah Bahng sets internet on fire with cover of BTS’ Jungkook’s SEVEN; Watch

Within the Bahng family, the inheritance of talent is evident, and the current focus is on Hannah Bahng, the younger sister of Stray Kids' Bang Chan. With a significant online presence, including 4.5 million TikTok followers, over a million YouTube subscribers, and a thriving Instagram fanbase of two million, Hannah has successfully established her own presence in the digital sphere. She has now treated her fans by covering the explicit version of BTS Jungkook’s SEVEN.

Hannah Bahng delights fans with BTS Jungkook’s SEVEN cover

Hannah Bahng pleasantly delighted her followers with a surprise release—a cover of BTS Jungkook's popular solo track SEVEN (feat. Latto). The unexpected element was not just her choice of covering a BTS song but also her decision to take on the explicit version of the track. She shared her rendition on YouTube, and the preview rapidly gained viral attention on TikTok, accumulating an impressive 6.5 million views as of now.

Netizens were surprised by Hannah's bold rendition of the explicit lyrics in her cover of BTS Jungkook's SEVEN (feat. Latto). The unexpected inclusion of lines like ‘That’s why night after night, I’ll be f*cking you right’ created a stark contrast with the sweet and soft tones of her lovely voice. Despite the initial shock, fans commended Hannah for her daring interpretation, praising how she infused the explicit lyrics with melodic charm while preserving the song's emotional essence.

Hannah Bahng tagged BTS’ Jungkook in her cover, sparking anticipation that the talented idol might notice her rendition. She also referenced Jungkook's song Standing Next to You in a recent post, intensifying speculation about possible interactions between the two musicians.

About Hannah Bahng

Famously known for being Stray Kids Bang Chan’s sister, Hannah Bahng has made a name for herself in the digital space. In 2023, Hannah entered the music scene with Perfect Blues, signaling her official debut in the industry. Despite her musical endeavors, she has previously emphasized that she doesn't aim to become an idol, preferring to carve her own path in the music industry.

As the buzz around Hannah Bahng's cover grows on social media, fans eagerly anticipate any response from Jungkook. The online community celebrates the emerging talent within the Bahng family, acknowledging her distinctive musical skills and daring artistic choices.

