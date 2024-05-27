Super Junior's OT15 reunion shines bright at fellow member Ryeowook's wedding as group performs iconic Sorry Sorry

All 15 members of Super Junior came together for Ryeowook's wedding to former Tahiti member Ari. Ryeowook and Ari tied the knot on May 26th, and it was a joyous occasion with every Super Junior member, past and present, in attendance, much to fans’ delight!

Super Junior OT15 reunites at Ryeowook's wedding; sings Sorry Sorry

Yesterday, on May 26th, all members of the iconic boy group Super Junior gathered to celebrate Ryeowook's wedding. The current lineup, featuring Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Sungmin, Eunhyuk, Siwon, Donghae, and Kyuhyun, joined by former members Hangeng, Kangin, and Kibum, marked their presence. Adding to the joyous reunion, Super Junior-M members Zhoumi and Henry were also in attendance.

Images from the event captured all 15 Super Junior members radiating joy. Their performance of the iconic hit Sorry Sorry electrified the audience with excitement. However, during the song, Heechul, sidelined by injury, initially remained seated. Ryeowook stepped in to cover his part, but then, much to everyone's surprise, Heechul sprang to his feet and joined his bandmates on stage to deliver his lines, leaving the groom visibly astonished.

Fans of the group known as E.L.F. were profoundly touched by the performance. Despite the potential risk to his health, Heechul opted to take part in his friend's unforgettable day. Fans were especially delighted to experience the live performance of the iconic song, describing it as a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

Behind-the-scenes clips from attendees of the wedding revealed that the group photo session actually produced three versions. One featured the "active" nine-membered Super Junior, another showcased the original 13-membered lineup, and the third portrayed the "extended" 15-membered Super Junior. The band thoughtfully snapped these variations to accommodate the diverse preferences of their fans.

More about Super Junior’s Ryeowook and Ari’s wedding

On May 26th, Ryeowook and Ari exchanged vows in a truly enchanting setting. Walking down the aisle together, they both exuded elegance in their exquisite wedding attire, further enhancing their allure. Ryeowook looked dashing in a classic three-piece black suit, while Ari captivated everyone with her ethereal beauty, gracefully adorned in a traditional wedding gown.

As clips and photos from the ceremony continue to surface online, fans are deeply moved by Ryeowook's heartfelt singing performance for his beloved bride. The Super Junior member showcased his remarkable vocal talent, delivering poignant lyrics like "Marry me, will you hold my hand? Marry me. Stay with me forever," touching the hearts of all who witnessed the moment.

Accompanying the newlyweds were numerous other celebrities and members of Ari's family, all extending their blessings to the couple as they embarked on this new chapter of their lives together.

