TWICE's With YOU-th mood film: Girl group displays friendship in upcoming mini-album teaser; Know release details

TWICE will be making their much-awaited comeback in February with their pre-release single I GOT YOU and subsequently will be releasing their mini-album With YOU-th. Their latest release was the EP Ready to Be with the English single Moonlight Sunrise and the lead track Set Me Free. TWICE have impressed their fans with their hit releases like Cheer Up, Alcohol-Free, Fancy and many more. They are regarded as one of the biggest K-pop groups. Not only have they made an impact in South Korea, but they have also mesmerised audiences worldwide. Here are all the details for their upcoming release.

With YOU-th mood film

On January 3, TWICE revealed the mood film for their much-anticipated mini-album With YOU-th. In the video, the members spend time with each other and hold hands as they smile. The video chooses to be overexposed, giving the members an angelic look. The blue and yellow tones also add to the youthfulness of the film. All members including Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu enjoy each other's company and display their friendship. While the montage of the members together plays, a hopeful melody plays at the back and the words, 'Just Like We Always Do' flashes. At the end of the video, 'It's our golden days' comes up on the screen.

More about With YOU-th

With YOU-th will mark TWICE's 13th mini album. The album will be released on February 23 at 2 pm KST which is 10:30 am IST. Prior to the release of the album, they would also be releasing a pre-release track I GOT YOU. This upcoming album will be TWICE's first full release in about a year. Last year in March they had released their 12th mini album READY TO BE. With the lead tracks MOONLIGHT SUNRISE and The Feelings, TWICE entered multiple charts including Billboard. Fans eagerly wait for the girl group to be back as a whole with full force.

Pre-release I GOT YOU

On December 15, TWICE unveiled the teaser image for their upcoming comeback. The teaser poster read the title of the pre-release track, I GOT YOU. It will be released on February 2 at 2 p.m. KST, which is 10:30 a.m. IST. They also dropped a teaser clip for the upcoming pre-release on December 26. The caption of the video read, 'No matter what, you got me. I got you.' The teaser was a montage of the members holding hands.

TWICE’s recent activities

TWICE recently marked their 8th anniversary on October 20. The nine-member group consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group, which is under JYP Entertainment, was formed in July 2015 through the reality TV series Sixteen. They debuted in October 2015 with Like OOH-AAH. They rose to fame with the track Cheer Up which went viral and became one of the biggest hits. They are also known for their songs like TT, Alcohol Free, Can't Stop Me, Fancy and more.

The idols finished on their world tour Ready To Be this December in Fukuoka. The tour kicked off on April 25 of this year. The tour started from Seoul and will cover 44 shows in Asia, North America, South America, Europe and Oceania. This was the fifth-largest world tour in South Korea.

On August 18, TWICE member Jihyo made her solo debut with her album Zone and lead single Killin’ Me Good. The English version of the song was also released on September 15. The album entered Billboard Global and the lead track got into the Billboard US World Digital Song Sales and Billboard Japan Heatseekers.

