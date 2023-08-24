The world of Korean entertainment has been practically raining with content but only a limited number of K-dramas get the attention and popularity they deserve. While popular K-dramas are great to watch, we have a list of underrated Korean dramas that are not as popular but should have been. Every enlisted show on the list below is not only brilliant but is totally addictive. Trust us, once you start watching them, it’s hard to quit before you watch it all. We have tried to create an all-inclusive list by handpicking shows that will manage to escape reality for a while and take you into the world of Korean fantasy.

Right from romance and drama-themed shows like My Liberation Notes, Soundtrack #1 and The World of the Married to mystery, crime, action, or horror-themed shows like A Model Family, Happiness, Law School, and The Game: Towards Zero, We have listed down the best of underrated Korean dramas that go the extra mile when it comes to entertainment. Scroll on for a list of shows with stellar plots as well as brilliant actors along with their trailers, IMDb ratings, cast members, directors, and plot among other important things to make it easier for you to decide, what would you like to watch.

Top Underrated Korean dramas that are definitely hidden gems (along with their IMDb ratings)

1. My Liberation Notes (2022)

Original title: Naui Haebangilji

Naui Haebangilji Running Time: 1 hour

1 hour Movie Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Movie Star Cast: Lee Min ki, Kim Ji won, Sukku Son

Lee Min ki, Kim Ji won, Sukku Son Director: Suk Yoon Kim

Suk Yoon Kim Writer: Park Hae Young

Park Hae Young Year of release: 2022

2022 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Starring the best of Lee Min ki, Kim Ji Won, and Sukku Son this romantic drama is directed by Suk Yoon Kim and written by Park Hae Young. The plot of the 2022 show revolves around three siblings and their experiences in pursuing freedom and fulfillment. This underrated but brilliant show is definitely a must-watch and is available on Netflix to stream. The K-drama presents a unique as well as engaging storyline that will keep you hooked from the very first episode.

2. Soundtrack #1 (2022)

Running Time: 44 min

44 min Movie Genre: Drama, Music, Romance

Drama, Music, Romance Movie Star Cast: Park Hyung Sik, Han So Hee, Victoria Grace

Park Hyung Sik, Han So Hee, Victoria Grace Director: Kim Hee Won

Kim Hee Won Writer: Ahn Sae bom

Ahn Sae bom Year of release: 2022

2022 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Disney Plus Hotstar IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Another show that we recommend watching is Soundtrack #1. The musical romance show features the best of Park Hyung Sik, Han So Hee, as well as Victoria Grace among others. It is directed by Kim Hee Won and written by Ahn Sae Bom. When it comes to the plot it features the best of a tale revolving around age-old best friends who develop romantic feelings for each other after they start to live together. The characters of this Korean drama are well-written, with complex personalities as well as growth arcs that make them absolutely intriguing. This underrated but amazing K-drama is available on Disney Plus Hotstar to stream.

3. A Model Family (2022)

Running Time: 45 min

45 min Movie Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Crime, Drama, Thriller Movie Star Cast: Woo Jung, Hee Soon Park, Yoon Jin Seo

Woo Jung, Hee Soon Park, Yoon Jin Seo Director: Kim Jin Woo

Kim Jin Woo Writer: Jin Woo Kim, Jae Gon Lee

Jin Woo Kim, Jae Gon Lee Year of release: 2022

2022 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

This 2022 show features the best of Korean actors including Woo Jung, Hee Soon Park, and Yoon Jin Seo among others. The crime drama thriller is directed by Kim Jin Woo and written by Jin Woo Kim along with Jae Gon Lee. When it comes to the plot, revolves around how a cash-strapped educator begins to work as a drug courier for money. The show is filled with unexpected plot twists as well as turns that will manage to keep you on the edge of your seats. This underrated but fantastic show is available on Netflix to stream.

4. Move to Heaven (2021)

Running Time: 1 hour

1 hour Movie Genre: Drama

Drama Movie Star Cast: Adam McArthur, Lee Je Hoon, Tang Joon sang

Adam McArthur, Lee Je Hoon, Tang Joon sang Director: Sung Ho Kim

Sung Ho Kim Writer: Yoon Ji Ryun

Yoon Ji Ryun Year of release: 2021

2021 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

This Korean drama features Adam McArthur, Lee Je hoon, and Tang Joon sang. The 2021 show is directed by Sung Ho Kim and written by Yoon Ji Ryun. The plot of the Korean drama revolves around trauma cleaners. Watch the show to witness how Gu ru as well as Sang gu uncover multiple tales of the dead as well as emotions related to their families. The Korean drama explores a wide range of emotions, from heartwarming moments to intense drama, making it a rollercoaster of feelings. This underrated but brilliant show is available on Netflix to stream.

5. Happiness (2021)

Original title: Haepiniseu

Haepiniseu Running Time: 1h 5m

1h 5m Movie Genre: Action, Fantasy, Horror

Action, Fantasy, Horror Movie Star Cast: Han Hyo Joo, Park Hyung Sik, Jo Woo Jin

Han Hyo Joo, Park Hyung Sik, Jo Woo Jin Director: Ahn Gil ho

Ahn Gil ho Writer: Sang Woon Han

Sang Woon Han Year of release: 2021

2021 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: tvN, Viki, Apple TV

tvN, Viki, Apple TV IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

This Korean drama features the best of action, fantasy, and horror. The Korean show features the best of Korean actors like Han Hyo Joo, Park Hyung Sik, and Jo Woo Jin. It is directed by Ahn Gil Ho and written by Sang Woon Han. The plot of the show revolves around an apocalypse. Through its setting, dialogues, and themes, the show provides an immersive experience into the world of fantasy as well as horror. Watch the tvN K-drama on Apple TV or Viki for an infectious dose of entertainment.

6. Law School (2021)

Running Time: 1 hour 5 min

1 hour 5 min Movie Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Crime, Drama, Mystery Movie Star Cast: Myung Min Kim, Kim Bum, Hye young Ryu

Myung Min Kim, Kim Bum, Hye young Ryu Director: Suk Yoon Kim, Christine Ko

Suk Yoon Kim, Christine Ko Writer: Seo In

Seo In Year of release: 2021

2021 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8/10

This crime drama mystery features the best Korean stars including Myung Min Kim, Kim Bum, and Hye Young Ryu among others. The Korean drama is directed by Suk Yoon Kim and Christine Ko while it’s written by Seo In. The plot of the movie revolves around a sad incident that happened at a prestigious school. Watch the movie to witness how a law professor and his students face the consequences. The cast's excellent acting skills bring authenticity to the characters and improve the overall quality of the show. This underrated but brilliant show is available on Netflix to stream.

7. Mine (2021)

Running Time: 1h 10m

1h 10m Movie Genre: Drama, Mystery

Drama, Mystery Movie Star Cast: Lee Bo Young, Kim Seo Hyeong, Ja Yeon Ok

Lee Bo Young, Kim Seo Hyeong, Ja Yeon Ok Director: Lee Na jeong

Lee Na jeong Writer: Baek Mi Kyeong

Baek Mi Kyeong Year of release: 2021

2021 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

This mystery drama features the best of Korean movie stars including Lee Bo Young, Kim Seo Hyeong as well as Ja Yeon Ok. The 2021 movie is directed by Lee Na Jeong and written by Baek Mi Kyeong. The plot of the movie revolves around how the life of two women revolves around plenty of mysteries and lies. The K-drama’s visuals are definitely a treat for the eyes, with beautifully shot scenes and artistic camera work. Watch the movie to witness how the women find true joy. This underrated but brilliant show is available on Netflix to stream.

8. The World of the Married (2020)

Running Time: 1h 20m

1h 20m Movie Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Movie Star Cast: Kim Hee ae, Park Hae joon, Han So hee

Kim Hee ae, Park Hae joon, Han So hee Director: Mo Wan il

Mo Wan il Writer: Joo Hyun

Joo Hyun Year of release: 2020

2020 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 8/10

This romantic drama is one of the best underrated Korean dramas we highly recommend watching. The movie stars cast members like Kim Hee Ae, Park Hae Joon, and Han So Hee. Released in the year 2020, it was directed by Mo Wan Il and written by Joo Hyun. When it comes to the plot, it revolves around how a married couple seeks vengeance and portrays the depth of relationships showcasing both the highs and lows of human connections. This Korean drama is available on Amazon Prime Video to stream.

9. The Game: Towards Zero (2020)

Original title: Deo Geim: 0shireul Hyanghayeo

Deo Geim: 0shireul Hyanghayeo Running Time: 35m

35m Movie Genre: Crime, Drama, Fantasy

Crime, Drama, Fantasy Number of episodes: 32

32 Movie Star Cast: Taecyeon, Yeon hee Lee, Ju Hwan Lim

Taecyeon, Yeon hee Lee, Ju Hwan Lim Director: Joon Ho Jang

Joon Ho Jang Writer: Ji Hyo Lee

Ji Hyo Lee Year of release: 2020

2020 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Jio Cinema

Jio Cinema IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Another Korean drama that features the best of fantasy and crime. Released in 2020, it has 32 episodes that feature the best Korean stars including Taecyeon, Yeon hee Lee, and Ju Hwan Lim The show is directed by Joon Ho Jang and written by Ji Hyo Lee. The plot of the show revolves around Kim Tae Pyung and how he has the power to look into someone’s eyes and watch mental images of how they die. Watch the show to witness how he partners with a detective named Seo Joon Young and how they solve multiple serial murder cases together. This underrated but brilliant show is available on Jio Cinema to stream. Watch the show to witness a plot that delves into thought-provoking themes such as crime, morality, and the complexities of the human world.

10. Doctor John (2019)

Original title: Uisa Yohan

Uisa Yohan Running Time: 35 min

35 min Movie Genre: Drama, Mystery, Romance

Drama, Mystery, Romance Movie Star Cast: Ji Sung, Se Yeong Lee, Hwang Hee

Ji Sung, Se Yeong Lee, Hwang Hee Director: Soo Won Jo

Soo Won Jo Year of release: 2019

2019 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: MX Player

MX Player IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

This mysterious romance drama features the best Korean movie stars including Ji Sung, Se Yeong Lee, and Hwang Hee. The 2019 drama is directed by Soo Won Jo and revolves around a doctor's quest to find out what is the cause of his patients' mysterious pain. This underrated but brilliant show is available on MX Player to stream. Watch the show to witness a seamless blend of multiple genres, that offers a fresh and innovative viewing experience. We highly recommend watching this lesser-known Korean drama.

11. Secret Boutique (2019)

Original title: Sikeurit Butikeu

Sikeurit Butikeu Running Time: 70 min

70 min Movie Genre: Drama

Drama Number of episodes: 16

16 Movie Star Cast: Kim Seon A, Mi Hee Chang, Park Hee Bon

Kim Seon A, Mi Hee Chang, Park Hee Bon Director: Hyung ki Park

Hyung ki Park Writer: Sun Hee Heo

Sun Hee Heo Year of release: 2019

2019 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

This Korean drama is directed by Hyung Ki Park and written by Sun Hee Heo. Featuring the best Korean actors including Kim Seon a, Mi Hee Chang, and Park Hee Bon. This 2019 show revolves around female power and corruption. This underrated but iconic show is available on Amazon Prime Video to stream. This show creatively incorporates subtle symbolism and metaphorical elements that encourage viewers to analyze and interpret deeper meanings and impact.

12. Mother (2018)

Running Time: 1 hour 5 min

1 hour 5 min Movie Genre: Drama, Mystery

Drama, Mystery Number of episodes: 16

16 Movie Star Cast: Lee Bo Young, Yool Heo, Ko Sung Hee

Lee Bo Young, Yool Heo, Ko Sung Hee Director: Cheol Gyu Kim

Cheol Gyu Kim Writer: Chung Seo kyung

Chung Seo kyung Year of release: 2018

2018 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: MX Player

MX Player IMDb Rating: 9/10

This mystery drama features the best of Lee Bo Young, Yool Heo, and Ko Sung Hee. Directed by Cheol Gyu Kim and written by Chung Seo Kyung, the plot of the show features the best of a teacher and a school. Watch the show to witness how the teacher realizes that one of her students is, unfortunately, being abused at the house and how the teacher makes a rash decision and kidnaps the child. The carefully written plot and characters complement the emotions of each scene, enhancing the overall impact of the story. This underrated but splendid show is available on MX Player to stream. This show might not be very popular, but it's like a warm hug for your feelings. We promise you, you will feel better after watching it.

13. The Smile Has Left Your Eyes (2018)

Original title: Haneuleseo Naerineun 1eok Gaeui Byeol

Haneuleseo Naerineun 1eok Gaeui Byeol Running Time: 60 min

60 min Movie Genre: Drama, Mystery, Romance

Drama, Mystery, Romance Movie Star Cast: Seo In Guk, Jung So Min, Park Sung woong

Seo In Guk, Jung So Min, Park Sung woong Director: Je Won Yu

Je Won Yu Writer: Hye Jin Song

Hye Jin Song Year of release: 2018

2018 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Viki

Viki IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

This Korean drama is a mysterious show that features the best of Korean actors including Seo In Guk, Jung So Min, and Park Sung Woong. The 2018 show is directed by Je Won Yu and written by Hye Jin Song. The storyline of the underrated Korean drama revolves around a detective who gets obsessed with solving a murder mystery that’s disguised as a suicide. The underrated Korean drama is a complete entertainer.

14. Come and Hug Me (2018)

Running Time: 35 min

35 min Movie Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Crime, Drama, Mystery Movie Star Cast: Jang Ki Yong, Ki joo Jin, Joon ho Huh

Jang Ki Yong, Ki joo Jin, Joon ho Huh Director: Joon Bae Choi

Joon Bae Choi Writer: Ah Ram Lee

Ah Ram Lee Year of release: 2018

2018 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: KOCOWA+ on your Roku device

KOCOWA+ on your Roku device IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

This crime drama is a mystery-ridden show that features the best of stars including Jang Ki Yong, Ki Joo Jin, and Joon Ho Huh. Released in the year 2018, it was directed by Joon Bae Choi. The cute Korean drama portrays childhood sweethearts who reunite as adults. Watch the show to find out if they make it. Being underrated, this show offers the satisfaction of discovering something truly remarkable that hasn't yet reached mainstream attention.

15. Radio Romance (2018)

Original title: Radio Romaenseu

Radio Romaenseu Running Time: 1 hour 10 min

1 hour 10 min Movie Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Movie Star Cast: Doo Joon Yoon, Kim So hyun, Bak Yoon

Doo Joon Yoon, Kim So hyun, Bak Yoon Director: Kim Shin Il

Kim Shin Il Writer: Yoo Ri Jeon

Yoo Ri Jeon Year of release: 2018

2018 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Kocowa, Rakuten Viki, KoreaOnDemand

Kocowa, Rakuten Viki, KoreaOnDemand IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

The 2018 show is directed by Kim Shin Il and written by Yoo Ri Jeon. This romantic drama features the best of Korean stars including Doo Joon Yoon, Kim So Hyun, and Bak Yoon. The plot of the show revolves around an actor and a radio writer who fall in love with each other. Honestly, once you start watching, it's hard to stop; the show's pacing and storytelling make it perfect for a binge-watching session. It is available on Kocowa, Rakuten Viki, and KoreaOnDemand to stream.

Whether it is an iconic cast or a captivating storyline, South Korean dramas have definitely managed to grab attention. Over the years, the fans of K-dramas have only grown. While there are certain Korean shows that managed to gain a certain amount of attention there have been certain underrated Korean shows that did not gain enough attention but are worth watching. The above list of Korean dramas is a list of such underrated shows that did not manage to gain immense popularity to become household names but are hidden gems. These shows might have gone unnoticed by the common people but we believe they deserve your attention. In fact, we highly recommend you bookmark this page for when you are in the mood to watch a Korean drama that you have never watched before.

