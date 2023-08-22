When it comes to Korean dramas and Korean television series, action, and romance have to be some of the most watched genres. Yes, romantic K dramas might take away all the limelight, but there comes a time when you are bored of mushy romantic stuff and you want to watch some brilliant action sequence with a tactful tale. Regardless of age, gender, or time, action dramas have been a complete source of entertainment. That is precisely why, this time we have curated a perfect curation of iconic action Korean dramas that are so much more than just action sequences. Each enlisted movie has a masculine vibe to it, that uses action as a strategically exciting tool to reveal the larger narrative with a deeper impact that will give you the adrenaline rush of a lifetime. Not only that, a good action drama adds more depth to a story’s character.

From action sequences where actors playing lawyers are willing to get their fists dirty in order to release details about a case to historical dramas where kings fight their way to the top, we have enlisted the best of action Korean dramas all listed according to their IMDb ratings. Not just that, we have also added all the action movies along with other important details including, their year of release, star cast, director, writer, and plot to help you decide if it's actually worth your time in just a quick glance. Furthermore, we have also added posters or trailers of Korean dramas. So what are you waiting for? Scroll below to find an assortment of the top 21 action Korean dramas that will keep you on the edge of your seats.

Top 21 Action K dramas listed according to their IMDb ratings:

1. Mr. Sunshine (2018)

Original Title: Miseuteo Shunshain

Miseuteo Shunshain Running Time: 80 min

80 min Movie Genre: Action, Drama, Romance

Action, Drama, Romance Movie Star Cast: Lee Byung hun, Kim Tae ri, Yoo Yeon Seok, Yo Han Byun

Lee Byung hun, Kim Tae ri, Yoo Yeon Seok, Yo Han Byun Director: Young Woo Jang, Jihyeon Jeong, Eung Bok Lee

Young Woo Jang, Jihyeon Jeong, Eung Bok Lee Writer: Kim Eun Sook

Kim Eun Sook Year of release: 2018

2018 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

Featuring the best of Lee Byung Hun, Kim Tae ri, Yoo Yeon Seok, and Yo Han Byun among other Korean stars, this Korean drama is certainly one of the best Korean action dramas. The show is directed by Young Woo Jang, Jihyeon Jeong, and Eung Bok Lee and written by Kim Eun Sook. Released in the year 2018, it features the story of a pretty young fellow. The period drama is set in the U.S. post the 1871 Shinmiyangyo incident. Watch the show on Netflix to witness how the boy returns to Korea and falls in love with a noblewoman.

2. Chuno (2010)

Also Known as: The Slave Hunters

The Slave Hunters Running Time: 70 min

70 min Movie Genre: Action, Drama, History

Action, Drama, History Movie Star Cast: Jang Hyuk, Ji Ho Oh, Lee Da hae, Hyeong jin Kong

Jang Hyuk, Ji Ho Oh, Lee Da hae, Hyeong jin Kong Number of episodes: 24

24 Director: Jung Hwan Kwak

Jung Hwan Kwak Writer: Seong il Cheon

Seong il Cheon Year of release: 2010

2010 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: KBS

KBS IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

Starring the best Korean stars including Jang Hyuk, Ji Ho Oh, Lee Da Hae, and Hyeong Jin Kong among others, this show is directed by Jung Hwan Kwak and written by Seong il Cheon. The highly-rated KBS show was released in 2010 and has 24 episodes. The plot of the action Korean drama features the tale of Dae Gil who is the leader of a group of slave hunters. These slave hunters are hired in order to find a slave named Tae Ha who ran away. The show is also known as The Slave Hunters.

3. Healer (2014–2015)

Original title: Hilleo

Hilleo Running Time: 60 min

60 min Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime

Action, Comedy, Crime Movie Star Cast: Ji Chang wook, Park Min Young, Tae Mi, Yoo Ji tae

Ji Chang wook, Park Min Young, Tae Mi, Yoo Ji tae Director: Kim Jin Woo, Lee Jung seob

Kim Jin Woo, Lee Jung seob Writer: Ji Na Song

Ji Na Song Year of release: 2014

2014 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Viu

Viu IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

Featuring Ji Chang Wook, Park Min Young, Tae Mi, and Yoo Ji Tae, this action crime drama features the story of Kim Moon Ho who is a popular reporter. Watch the show to witness his experiences in life. The show is directed by Kim Jin Woo, and Lee Jung Seob and written by Ji Na Song.

4. Sandglass (1995)

Running Time: 70 min

70 min Movie Genre: Action, Drama

Action, Drama Movie Star Cast: Min su Choi, Park Sang Won, Hyun Jung Go, Lee Jung jae

Min su Choi, Park Sang Won, Hyun Jung Go, Lee Jung jae Director: Jong Hak Kim

Jong Hak Kim Writer: Ji Na Song

Ji Na Song Year of release: 1995

1995 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

The storyline of this highly rated K-drama features a story of two men and their friendship set in a politically rich plot. The Korean action drama features the best Korean stars including Min Su Choi, Park Sang Won, Hyun Jung Go, and Lee Jung Jae. It is directed by Jong Hak Kim and written by Ji Na Song.

5. Kingdom (2019– )

Running Time: 45 min

45 min Movie Genre: Action, Drama, Horror

Action, Drama, Horror Movie Star Cast: Ju Ji hoon, Bae Doona, Kim Sungkyu, Kim Hye jun

Ju Ji hoon, Bae Doona, Kim Sungkyu, Kim Hye jun Director: Seong Hun Kim, In je Park

Seong Hun Kim, In je Park Writer: Eun hee Kim

Eun hee Kim Year of release: 2019

2019 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

The show features the best of Ju Ji Hoon, Bae Doona, Kim Sungkyu, and Kim Hye jun. When it comes to the plot it revolves around a prince who protects his kingdom from a mysterious plague. The show is available on Netflix to stream.

6. Live (2018)

Original title: Laibeu

Laibeu Running Time: 60 mins

60 mins Movie Genre: Comedy, Crime, Drama, Action

Comedy, Crime, Drama, Action Movie Star Cast: Jung Yu mi, Kwang Soo Lee, Sung Woo Bae, Chong ok Bae

Jung Yu mi, Kwang Soo Lee, Sung Woo Bae, Chong ok Bae Director: Yang Hui Kim, Hyeon Woo Myeong, Kyoo Tae Kim

Yang Hui Kim, Hyeon Woo Myeong, Kyoo Tae Kim Writer: Hee Kyung No

Hee Kyung No Year of release: 2018

2018 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: MAC Drama

MAC Drama IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

The plot of this show revolves around the tales of police officers and their experiences in life and work. The show features the best of Jung Yu Mi, Kwang Soo Lee, Sung Woo Bae, and Chong Ok Bae among others. The comedy crime is directed by Yang Hui Kim, Hyeon Woo Myeong, and Kyoo Tae Kim.

7. D.P. (2021– )

Running Time: 50 min

50 min Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Action, Crime, Drama Movie Star Cast: Kim Seong Gyoon, Sukku Son, Jung Hae in, Koo Kyo hwan

Kim Seong Gyoon, Sukku Son, Jung Hae in, Koo Kyo hwan Creator: Kim Bo Tong

Kim Bo Tong Director: Jun Hee Han

Jun Hee Han Writer: Kim Bo Tong, Jun hee Han

Kim Bo Tong, Jun hee Han Year of release: 2021

2021 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

We highly recommend watching this Netflix action Korean drama that features a story of a young fellow’s assignment to get hold of army deserters. Watch the show to witness his call of duty. The action drama features the best of Kim Seong Gyoon, Sukku Son, Jung Hae In, and Koo Kyo Hwan.

8. Descendants of the Sun (2016)

Original title: Tae yang eui hoo ye

Tae yang eui hoo ye Running Time: 60 min

60 min Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama

Action, Comedy, Drama Movie Star Cast: Song Joong ki, Song Hye kyo, Jin Goo, Kim Ji won

Song Joong ki, Song Hye kyo, Jin Goo, Kim Ji won Director: Eung Bok Lee

Eung Bok Lee Writer: Kim Eun sook, Won Suk Kim

Kim Eun sook, Won Suk Kim Year of release: 2016

2016 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Viki TV

Viki TV IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

One of the best Korean dramas ever made, Descendants of the Sun is a tale with action romance and so much drama. The show features a love story between a surgeon and a special forces officer. Watch the show to witness the best of a stellar star cast including Song Joong Ki, Song Hye Kyo, Jin Goo, and Kim Ji Won.

9. The Fiery Priest (2019– )

Original title: Yeolhyeolsaje

Yeolhyeolsaje Running Time: 35 min

35 min Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime

Action, Comedy, Crime Movie Star Cast: Kim Nam Gil, Kim Seong Gyoon, Lee Hanee, Sung woo Jeon, Jaan Go

Kim Nam Gil, Kim Seong Gyoon, Lee Hanee, Sung woo Jeon, Jaan Go Director: Myoungwoo Lee

Myoungwoo Lee Writer: Park Jae Beom

Park Jae Beom Year of release: 2019

2019 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: MX player, SBS

MX player, SBS IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Featuring the best of Kim Nam Gil, Kim Seong Gyoon, Lee Hanee, and Sung Woo Jeon, Jaan Go, this show features a tale of a Catholic priest who has anger issues. Watch the show to witness how he becomes a part of a murder investigation.

10. Bridal Mask (2012)

Original title: Gaksital

Gaksital Running Time: 60 min

60 min Movie Genre: Action, History, Romance

Action, History, Romance Movie Star Cast: Joo Won, Gi Woong Park, Se Yeon Jin, Byung Ho Son

Joo Won, Gi Woong Park, Se Yeon Jin, Byung Ho Son Director: Yoon Sung Shik

Yoon Sung Shik Writer : Hyeon Mi Yu

: Hyeon Mi Yu Year of release: 2012

2012 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: KBS

KBS IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Featuring the best of Joo Won, Gi Woong Park, Se Yeon Jin, and Byung Ho Son, this period drama is set in1930s. Watch the show to witness Korea during the Japanese colonial era and how a Korean police officer secretly dons the 'Bridal Mask' and fights against injustice.

11. Hotel Del Luna (2019)

Running Time: 80 min

80 min Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama

Action, Comedy, Drama Movie Star Cast: Ji eun Lee, Yeo Jin gu, Shin Jeong Geun, Bae Hae sun

Ji eun Lee, Yeo Jin gu, Shin Jeong Geun, Bae Hae sun Director: Choong Hwan Oh

Choong Hwan Oh Writer: Jeong eun Hong, Mi ran Hong

Jeong eun Hong, Mi ran Hong Year of release: 2019

2019 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Starring Ji Eun Lee, Yeo Jin Gu, Shin Jeong Geun, and Bae Hae Sun, the plot of the show revolves around a man who is invited to look after a hotel for dead souls. The show is available on Amazon Prime Video to stream.

12. City Hunter (2011)

Running Time: 60 min

60 min Movie Genre: Action, Romance, Thriller

Action, Romance, Thriller Movie Star Cast: Lee Min Ho, Park Min Young, Sang Jung Kim, Ho jin Chun

Lee Min Ho, Park Min Young, Sang Jung Kim, Ho jin Chun Director: Hyuk Jin

Hyuk Jin Writer: Tsukasa Hôjô, Soo jin Choi, Eun kyung Hwang

Tsukasa Hôjô, Soo jin Choi, Eun kyung Hwang Year of release: 2011

2011 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Starring Lee Min Ho, Park Min Young, Sang Jung Kim, and Ho Jin Chun among other Korean stars, this show revolves around Lee Yun Seong and how he was trained by his father's friend. The show features a tale of revenge and is directed by Hyuk Jin.

13. Life on Mars (2018)

Original title: La i peu on Ma seu

La i peu on Ma seu Running Time: 65 min

65 min Movie Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Crime, Drama, Mystery Movie Star Cast: Jung Kyung ho, Park Sung woong, Ko Asung

Jung Kyung ho, Park Sung woong, Ko Asung Number of episodes: 16

16 Director: Jung Hyo Lee

Jung Hyo Lee Writer: Lee Dae II

Lee Dae II Year of release: 2018

2018 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: OCN

OCN IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Another great Korean drama that features action is Life on Mars. The Korean drama features a murder investigation and time travel. The movie features the best of Jung Kyung Ho, Park Sung Woong, and Ko Aung.

14. Squid Game (2021– )

Original title: Ojing eo geim

Ojing eo geim Running Time: 55 min

55 min Movie Genre: Action, Drama, Mystery

Action, Drama, Mystery Number of episodes: 10

10 Movie Star Cast: Lee Jung jae, Park Hae soo, Yasushi Iwaki, Hoyeon

Lee Jung jae, Park Hae soo, Yasushi Iwaki, Hoyeon Director: Hwang Dong Hyuk

Hwang Dong Hyuk Writer: Hwang Dong hyuk

Hwang Dong hyuk Year of release: 2021

2021 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8/10

Featuring the best of Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, Yasushi Iwaki, and Hoyeon, the plot of the show revolves around several cash-strapped participants and how they say yes to a bizarre invitation to play a survival game that can help them win a whopping 45.6 billion won as a prize. The show is available on Netflix to stream.

15. Taxi Driver (2021– )

Original title: Mobeomtaeksi

Mobeomtaeksi Running Time: 70 min

70 min Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Action, Crime, Drama Number of episodes: 16

16 Movie Star Cast: Lee Je Hoon, Kim Eui Sung, Pyo Ye Jin, Jang Hyuk jin

Lee Je Hoon, Kim Eui Sung, Pyo Ye Jin, Jang Hyuk jin Director: Joon Woo Park

Writer: Carlos, Lee Jae jin, Lee Ji hyun, Sang ho Oh

Carlos, Lee Jae jin, Lee Ji hyun, Sang ho Oh Year of release: 2021

2021 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 8/10

Featuring the best of Lee Je Hoon, Kim Eui Sung, Pyo Ye Jin, and Jang Hyuk Jin, this show is available on Amazon Prime Video to stream. The plot of the show revolves around a deluxe taxi driver and how aims to take revenge on behalf of his passengers.

16. W (2016)

Original title: W Du gaeui segye

W Du gaeui segye Running Time: 60 min

60 min Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama

Action, Comedy, Drama Movie Star Cast: Lee Jong Suk, Han Hyo joo, Jeong Eu Gene, Kim Eui sung

Lee Jong Suk, Han Hyo joo, Jeong Eu Gene, Kim Eui sung Director: Dae Yoon Jung

Dae Yoon Jung Writer: David Bannon, Jae Jeong Song

David Bannon, Jae Jeong Song Year of release: 2016

2016 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix, MBC

Netflix, MBC IMDb Rating: 8/10

The action comedy-drama features Lee Jong Suk, Han Hyo Joo, Jeong Eu Gene, and Kim Eui Sung. The plot of the show revolves around how a surgical resident gets trapped in a webtoon world. Watch the fantasy murder mystery on Netflix.

17. Heartless City (2013)

Running Time: 60 min

60 min Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Action, Crime, Drama Movie Star Cast: Jung Kyung ho, Gyu ri Nam, Jae yoon Lee, Chang min Son

Jung Kyung ho, Gyu ri Nam, Jae yoon Lee, Chang min Son Number of episodes: 20

20 Director: Jung Hyo Lee

Jung Hyo Lee Writer: Yoo Sung Yeol

Yoo Sung Yeol Year of release: 2013

2013 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Apple TV

Apple TV IMDb Rating: 8/10

Featuring the best of Jung Kyung Ho, Gyu Ri Nam, Jae Yoon Lee, and Chang Min Son, this 2013 show is multiple characters whose story revolves around drugs as well as murder.

18. Tale of the Nine Tailed (2020– )

Original title: Gumihodyeon

Gumihodyeon Running Time: 70 min

70 min Movie Genre: Fantasy, History, Horror

Fantasy, History, Horror Number of episodes: 28

28 Movie Star Cast: Lee Dong Wook, Kim Bum, Kim Yong Ji, Hwang Hee

Lee Dong Wook, Kim Bum, Kim Yong Ji, Hwang Hee Director: Nam Hyeong Jo, Shin Hyo Kang

Nam Hyeong Jo, Shin Hyo Kang Writer: Woo Ri Han

Woo Ri Han Year of release: 2020

2020 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Another highly rated show that features the best of an urban fantasy drama is Tale of the Nine-Tailed. The show features the best of Lee Dong Wook, Kim Bum, Kim Yong Ji, and Hwang Hee.

19. Save Me (2017–2019)

Original title: Goo hae jwo

Goo hae jwo Running Time: 60 min

60 min Movie Genre: Mystery, Thriller, Action

Mystery, Thriller, Action Movie Star Cast: Jo Jae Yoon, Ho Jin Chun, Tae goo Eom, Esom

Jo Jae Yoon, Ho Jin Chun, Tae goo Eom, Esom Director: Seong-soo Kim, Kwon Lee

Seong-soo Kim, Kwon Lee Writer: Edo Jeong

Edo Jeong Year of release: 2017

2017 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Viu

Viu IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

We highly recommend watching this show to witness a tale of a young girl who visits her family but gets entangled in a series of tragic events. It features the best of Jo Jae Yoon, Ho Jin Chun, Tae Goo Eom, and Esom.

20. 2 Weeks (2013)

Running Time: 65 min

65 min Movie Genre: Crime, Drama

Crime, Drama Movie Star Cast: Lee Joon Gi, Ha Seon Park, Soo young Ryu, Kim So Yeon

Lee Joon Gi, Ha Seon Park, Soo young Ryu, Kim So Yeon Director: Hyung suk Son

Hyung suk Son Writer: Hyun Kyung So

Hyun Kyung So Year of release: 2013

2013 Where to Watch / OTT Platform:

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

This K-drama features the best of Lee Joon Gi, Ha Seon Park, Soo Young Ryu, and Kim So Yeon. The storyline features a time span of two weeks where a character named Tae San desperately labors to save his daughter suffering from leukemia.

21. Undercover (2021)

Running Time: 50 min

50 min Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Action, Crime, Drama Movie Star Cast: Hee soon Park, Ahn Bo Hyun, Han So hee, Kim Sang Ho

Hee soon Park, Ahn Bo Hyun, Han So hee, Kim Sang Ho Director: Jin-min Kim

Jin-min Kim Writer: Ba-da Kim

Ba-da Kim Year of release: 2021

2021 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

The plot revolves around a lady who becomes a part of a crime ring and serves as an undercover agent. The show features the best of Hee Soon Park, Ahn Bo Hyun, Han So Hee, and Kim Sang Ho and is available on Netflix to stream.



This list is certainly the perfect pick for when you are in the mood for something masculine and testosterone rich. Right from Squid Games to Undercover, every Korean drama in this list of best action Korean dramas and it will serve as the perfect piece of entertainment. Whether you are in the mood to binge or you’re trying to show off the perfect watchlist amongst your friends, this is your list. We assure you the action K-dramas will give you a good dose of manly hand-to-hand fights, gun fights, car chases, and so much more. In fact, we highly recommend you bookmark this list for the next time you are in an anti-romance mood.

