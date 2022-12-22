After watching dreamy hits like Time Traveller’s Wife and About Time, we certainly cannot deny that we have all developed an appetite for time travel elements on our watchlists. In fact, time travel has actually established itself as a whole new genre. And when it comes to Korean dramas, there is absolutely no denying that Korean dramas about time travel are a must-watch. That is precisely why, this time we have curated a list of the best K-dramas filled with exciting time travel plots, dreamy romance, nail-biting drama and so much more. We have particularly hand-selected gripping K-dramas that have an intriguing element of time travel and let the viewers enjoy the plot through parallel timelines. So what are you waiting for? Scroll on for a list of the top 11 exciting Korean dramas about time travel.

1. Familiar Wife

Familiar Wife Cast: Ji Sung, Han Ji Min, Jang Seung Jo Director: Sang Yeob Lee Writer: Hee Seung Yang Year of release: 2018 OTT Platform: Netflix Familiar Wife Rating: 7.7/10 Read more about Familiar Wife here. If you have always loved romantic K-dramas and you also have an affinity for sci-fi elements like time travel, you must binge-watch Familiar Wife right away. The 2018 show is a perfect combination of romance and time travel. The show features the story of Joo Hyuk played by Ji Sung who has been married for five years, but the story takes an interesting turn when he finds an old man who offers him two coins. Interestingly, the coin sends the man back in time when he is not married and living an entirely different life. Watch Familiar Wife to find out how this monumental event changes his fate.

2. Sisyphus: The Myth

Sisyphus: The Myth Cast: Cho Seung Woo, Park Shin Hye, Dawn Anderson Director: Hyuk Jin Writer: Jeon Chan Ho, Lee Je In Year of release: 2021 OTT Platform: Netflix Sisyphus: The Myth Rating: 7/10 Read more about Sisyphus: The Myth here. If you like Korean dramas about time travel, another show that you must watch is Sysyphus: The Myth. Right from fun moments, to dramatic time travel elements, the 2021 show has almost everything. The K-drama follows the story of Han Tae Sul played by Cho Seung Woo, who is a gifted engineer and is trying to find out all about his older brother's murder. The already interesting plot is made intriguing by introducing a character from the future. Watch the show to follow Han Tae Sul’s journey as he discovers the truth.

3. Marry Him If You Dare

Marry Him If You Dare Cast: Yun Eun Hye, Dong Geon Lee, Yong Hwa Jung Director: Gye Hong Kwon, Jong Sun Yoo Writer: Hong Jin Ah Year of release: 2013 OTT Platform: Netflix Marry Him If You Dare Rating: 6/10 When it comes to Korean dramas about time travel with a romance plot, you certainly cannot find a show better than Marry Him If You Dare. The fan-favorite show revolves around the concept of matchmaking. As the protagonist looks for a perfect husband, she interestingly travels to the past to make the right choice.

4. Splash Splash Love

Splash Splash Love Cast: Seul Gi Kim, Doo Joon Yoon, Ahn Hyo Seop Director: Ji Hyun Kim Writer: Ji Hyun Kim Year of release: 2015 OTT Platform: Roku Splash Splash Love Rating: 7.7/10 Read more about Splash Splash Love here. Splash Splash Love is another beloved K-drama with a perfect blend of time travel and romance. The show follows the story of a high-school student who finds herself in 15th-century Korea and meets the young King who is looking for a maths tutor. Interestingly, she is a patient teacher who actually helps him. If you like easy-going, light-hearted K-dramas, this quick watch is for you.

5. Go Back Couple

Go Back Couple Cast: Jang Na raHo Joon Son, Jang Ki Yong Director: Byung Hoon Ha Writer: Kwon Hye Joo Year of release: 2017 OTT Platform: Tubi Go Back Couple Rating: 8.2/10 Read more about Go Back Couple here. Go Back Couple is a romantic comedy K-drama that follows a tale of a couple in an unhappy marriage. But, the show takes a fascinating twist when the couple gets a chance to travel back in time. Will they be able to fix their marriage, you have got to watch to find out.

6. Chicago Typewriter

Chicago Typewriter Cast: Yoo Ah In, Lim Soo Jung, Go Kyung Pyo Director: Cheol Gyu Kim, Sang Woo Kim Writer: Su Wan Jin Year of release: 2017 OTT Platform: Viki Chicago Typewriter Rating: 8.3/10 Read more about Chicago Typewriter here. This 2017 K-drama follows two parallel timelines, one of them set in the 1930s featuring Japan’s control over Korea, and the other one set in modern Seoul. While the show primarily focuses on a story in the current timeline, it creatively features the story of a bestselling writer and a ghostwriter. It interestingly showcases their past lives and how their fates are aligned.

7. Life on Mars

Life on Mars Cast: Jung Kyung Ho, Park Sung Woong, Ko Asung Director: Jung Hyo Lee Year of release: 2018 OTT Platform: Prime Video Life on Mars Rating: 8.1/10 Read more about Life on Mars here. Life on Mars is a remake of the famous UK series of the same title and follows the story of a leader of a crime investigation team who’s working on a serial murder case until he experiences something unusual. As he wakes up, he finds himself in 1988 and is still working at the police station. The show is full of suspense, crime, and drama. Go on watch the show to find out the protagonist's experiences in the past and if he makes it back to his original life.

8. The Light In Your Eyes

The Light In Your Eyes Cast: Han Ji Min, Hye Ja Kim, Nam Joo Hyuk Director: Suk Yoon Kim Writer: Su Jin Kim, Lee Nam Gyoo Year of release: 2019 OTT Platform: Netflix The Light In Your Eyes Rating: 7.9/10 Read more about The Light In Your Eyes here. Another K-drama that’s based on a time travel plot that can keep you glued to your screens has to be ‘The Light In Your Eyes.’ The Han Ji Min, Hye Ja Kim, and Nam Joo Hyuk starrer will definitely keep you on your toes till the very last episode. The K-drama follows the story of an optimistic 26-year-old who soon discovers, she has the ability to travel in time. The show also features exceptional romantic elements.

9. Live Up to Your Name

Live Up to Your Name Cast: Nam Gil Kim, Kim Ah Jung, Jin Ju Hyeong Director: Jong Chan Hong Writer: Kim Seonsu Year of release: 2017 OTT Platform: Netflix Live Up to Your Name Rating: 8/10 This 2017 show is an inspirational K-drama that has the power to change the way you think. The thought-provoking show features the story of a man with exceptional skills in the medical field. Watch the show to follow the man’s story as he accidentally travels in time.

10. Reunited Worlds

Reunited Worlds Cast: Yeo Jin Gu, Yeon Hee Lee, Kwak Dong Yeon Director: Soo Chan Baek Writer: Hee Myung Lee Year of release: 2017 OTT Platform: Netflix Reunited Worlds Rating: 7.3/10 This show is a little different from your regular time travel shows. The show features a plot twist where a deceased 19-year-old fellow comes back to life after twelve years of his death and guess what he hasn't aged a bit. Watch the show to follow the protagonist as he tries to catch up with the life that went on in his absence.

11. The Best Hit

The Best Hit Cast: Se Yeong Lee, Kim Min Jae, Tae Hyun Cha Director: Tae Hyun Cha, Ho Jin Yu Writer: Yung Chul Lee Year of release: 2017 OTT Platform: Netflix The Best Hit Rating: 7.6/10 The Best Hit is definitely a must-watch show for lovers of Korean dramas about time travel. The show features the story of a 90s idol group singer who travels in time. Watch the show to experience the best of the music industry with a twist of time travel.

