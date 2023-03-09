EXCLUSIVE: Our Blooming Youth’s Park Hyung Sik on similarity with Hwarang role, Wooga Squad’s possible reunion

Park Hyung Sik has been a contributor to the Korean entertainment industry for a long time. He started out as a K-pop idol, debuting in the South Korean boy group ZE:A alongside other members who have also become known faces in the field, like actor Im Siwan, TV personality Kwanghee, and more. Having contributed to the multiple K-dramas following his memorable participation in ‘The Heirs’, Park Hyung Sik’s choices have become more conscious as he builds his filmography with precision.

Park Hyung Sik in Our Blooming Youth

Acting as a member of the royal family for the second time around, Park Hyung Sik definitely approaches his character, Lee Hwan, with careful consideration and experience. His post-military roles have placed a great impact on the audiences as he explores genres and flaunts his acting skills. In ‘Our Blooming Youth’, he is a man under the ill fate of a curse that follows him as he seeks help from a woman in need. The two become each other’s saviours and fall in love along the way. His pairing with Jeon So Nee has brought forth a lot of heart-fluttering scenes, more of which we expect to see in the other half of the show.

Interview with Park Hyung Sik

The actor is a member of the star-studded friends' group, Wooga Squad. It comprises fellow actors Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Shik, the former of which he acted with, in his first sageuk ‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’, which also became the debut drama role for BTS’ V, his other friend. The addition of musician Peakboy completes the pack of five who recently starred in a hit reality show ‘IN THE SOOP: Friendcation’.

Talking about the reaction of his friends to his new role and a possible reunion with the Squad, Park Hyung Sik delves into the details of his latest character Lee Hwan in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla.

It's been a few years since the release of Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, with Our Blooming Youth marking your return to Sageuks. What do you find the most enticing and challenging about starring in historical dramas?

The most enticing part of historical dramas is the display of the past and beautiful nature. But that is also where the difficulty comes from, as there is more to prepare compared to contemporary dramas.

We're introduced to your Our Blooming Youth character Crown Prince Lee Hwan as "the man who will clear false accusations" and Jeon So Nee's character Min Jae Yi as "the woman who will break the curse." What can you tease about the complicated chemistry and friendship/love story between Lee Hwan and Min Jae Yi? What would you say is your co-star Jeon So Nee's most charming quality?

Lee Hwan and Min Jae Yi get to know each other through an inevitable relationship where they both need the other. I believe there will be chemistry, friendship, and love shown through the two characters. Jeon So Nee’s most charming quality is her honesty and her open heart.

From Strong Girl Bong-soon, all the way to Happiness and now with the excitement surrounding Our Blooming Youth, you enjoy a massive fan following in India for your captivating performances. Is there a message you'd like to share with your Indian fans?

Thank you for all the love and support from India. I would certainly love to visit India. When I do, please send me love and support then, too.

Has the Wooga Squad given any reviews of all the teasers that's come out so far of Our Blooming Youth, especially with how you'll are always so supportive of each other's works? Can we expect an on-screen drama reunion for you all after Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth?

They told me that they have waited for such a long time. Unfortunately, I cannot assure you of a drama reunion. But it would be great if there is an opportunity to do so.

Your post-military project choices have definitely been intriguing as they're so vastly different from the others - Happiness, Soundtrack #1 and now Our Blooming Youth. Is it a conscious effort by you to not stick to one genre, even though it might be tempting once you find success in it?

I like to push myself to challenges, and it may be so that I am trying to find my limit. Whenever I feel lacking, I get a driving force to fill them in.

You're known for your warm personality in real life, but when it comes to Our Blooming Youth, we see a colder, more calculated persona as Lee Hwan. How did you go about getting into the skin of Lee Hwan, who is haunted by a mysterious curse? How do you feel the curse impacts Lee Hwan's actions?

Even if the prince has a warm personality, he cannot become a king unless he can be cold and calculative at times. He is a person that needs to know how to do everything, and I imagined that the burden and responsibility would be weighing him down. In fact, I tried to understand and express things better for Lee Hwan, who carried such a life despite his young age. The curse is the reason why kind and warm-hearted Lee Hwan changed into a sceptical, sensitive person who is always wary of his surroundings.

Did you find any similarities between your Our Blooming Youth character Lee Hwan and your Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth character Kim Ji Dwi?

Kim Ji Dwi and Lee Hwan are similar in that they both pursue to become wise, righteous rulers.

