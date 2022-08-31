‘The World of The Married’ star Kim Hee Ae to lead the upcoming political thriller drama ‘Gust Of Wind’

Kim Hee Ae is returning to a drama after 2 years of 'The World of the Married'. Her work chosen by Kim Hee Ae is the political drama 'Gust Of Wind' by Park Kyung Soo. On August 31st, Kim Hee Ae's agency, YG Entertainment announced, "We received an offer to appear in 'Gust Of Wind' and are considering it."

'Gust Of Wind' is the comeback work of star writer Park Kyung Soo after 5 years. Previously, writer Park built a strong fan base by writing 'Whisper', 'Punch', 'Empire of Gold' and 'The Chaser'. Directed by Kim Yong Wan of 'Method' and 'If You Say Your Wish'. 'Gust Of Wind' is a political drama about Prime Minister Park Dong Ho, who is acting as the president, and Kim Hee Ae was offered the role of Su Jin, the deputy prime minister of economy and party leader.

Currently, the production team is casting the main characters, including the main character Park Dong Ho, and plans to start filming for the first time in the second half of this year. Meanwhile, Kim Hee Ae finished filming the original Wavve movie 'Dead Man' in February, which will be released in the second half of the year.

Kim Hee Ae is best known for her leading roles in Korean dramas such as ‘Sons and Daughters’ (1992), ‘Perfect Love’ (2003), ‘My Husband's Woman’ (2007), ‘How Long I've Kissed’ (2012), ‘Secret Affair’ (2014), and ‘The World of the Married’ (2020). She has received multiple acting awards including two Daesang (Grand Prize) and four Best Actress Awards for Television at the Baeksang Arts Awards. In 2020, she was selected as Gallup Korea's Television Actor of the Year.

