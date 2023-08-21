Why does Jo In Sung want Han Hyo Joo to leave South Korea? Fans rejoice over Moving couple’s chemistry

Jo In Sung opened up about working with Han Hyo Joo in the sci-fi K-drama Moving. The actor showered her with compliments saying she could make it big internationally during a recent interview with a media outlet. The actors played the role of husband and wife in this thriller action drama, fans are in love with their chemistry calling it amazing.

Why does Jo In Sung want Han Hyo Joo to leave South Korea?

The It's Okay That's Love actor shared his thoughts on working with Han Hyo Joo in the recently released K-drama called Moving starring many talented actors like Ryu Seung Ryong, Cha Tae Hyun, Ryoo Seung Bum, Kim Sung Kyun, Lee Jung Ha, Go Yoon Jung, and Kim Do Hoon. Han Hyo Joo had previously received a lot of attention for her unexpected transformation into a mother in this series. The actor garnered compliments from the viewers for her dedication to her work and her remarkable acting skills. During an interview with Harper's BAZAAR Korea, Jo In Sung revealed his views on Han Hyo Joo's talent. The Smugglers actor said, "After watching her during the filming of Moving, I can say that she can stay here in Korea. She has to go global for her amazing skills or to the U.S. I wish she could do the United States, it would be a pity if you just stay here." To which Han Hyo Joo amusingly replied, "Why are you sending me so far? Do you not want me to stay here?". Jo In Sung matched her energy and added, "You can not stay here, go to the United States".

Han Hyo Joo and Jo In Sung in Moving

Moving is an action-packed K-drama with extraordinary stories of humans with supernatural powers hiding themselves from the eyes of the world. Han Hyo Joo played the character of Lee Min Hyun, a former National Intelligence Service officer possessing the power of five senses who ran a pork cutlet restaurant raising her son Kim Bong Seok all by herself. Jo In Sung played the role of Kim Doo Sik, husband of Min Hyun who is also an NIS agent with a secret code name Moon San who had the power of flying. Fans have been swooning over their chemistry in drama for the past few days calling it top-notch for an action thriller drama.

