Welcome to Samdalri’s Shin Hye Sun tops January actor brand reputation ranking; Jang Nara, Park Min Young follow

Welcome to Samdalri’s Shin Hye Sun topped the list of actors’ brand reputation rankings for the month of January. The actor has showed her potential in hits like Mr Queen and See You In My 19th Life. Jang Nara who is currently starring in My Happy Ending, took the second place. Marry My Husband’s Park Min Young was placed third. Here is the full list.

Shin Hye Sun, Jang Nara and Park Min Young top January’s actor’s brand reputation rankings

Shin Hye Sun’s Welcome to Samdalri came to an end on January 21 and garnered a lot of love and attention from fans. The actor topped the list of actors’ brand reputation rankings for December 30 to January 30. Her brand reputation index was of 6,159,598. She took on the role of Jo Sam Dal who falls from grace due to an incident and returns to her hometown and heals during her visit. My Happy Ending’s Jang Nara took the second place with a brand reputation index of 6,120,269. The third spot was taken by Park Min Young with a brand reputation index of 6,094,218 who is currently starring in Marry My Husband. Song Ha Yoon who is also appearing in the drama was placed fourth with a score of 5,513,154.

The Korean Business Research Institute revealed the brand rankings giving a brief idea about how the actors who appeared in dramas performed in the last month. These brand reputation rankings are measured using consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes.

Actors’ brand reputation rankings for January; Full list

Shin Hye Sun Jang Nara Park Min Young Song Ha Yoon Kim Yoo Jung Ji Chang Wook Im Siwan Song Kang Na In Woo Honey Lee Lee Se Young Go Yoon Jung Choi Soo Jong Gong Hyo Jin Jung Woo Sung Kang Hye Won Lee Jong Won Rowoon Lee Si Woo ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo Park Bo Young Kim Tae Ri Jang Dong Yoon Lee Yi Kyung Park Gyu Young Bae In Hyuk Park Seo Joon Highlight’s Lee Gikwang Lee Dong Wook Lee Young Ae

