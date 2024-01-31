Welcome to Samdalri’s Shin Hye Sun tops January actor brand reputation ranking; Jang Nara, Park Min Young follow

Shin Hye Sun, Jang Nara and Park Min Young topped the list of actors’ brand reputation rankings for January. Here is a look at the full list.

By Moumita Chakraborty
Published on Jan 31, 2024  |  07:02 PM IST |  4.9K
Shin Hye Sun, Jang Nara, Park Min Young: courtesy of JTBC, TV Chosun, tvN
Shin Hye Sun, Jang Nara, Park Min Young: courtesy of JTBC, TV Chosun, tvN

Welcome to Samdalri’s Shin Hye Sun topped the list of actors’ brand reputation rankings for the month of January. The actor has showed her potential in hits like Mr Queen and See You In My 19th Life. Jang Nara who is currently starring in My Happy Ending, took the second place. Marry My Husband’s Park Min Young was placed third. Here is the full list. 

Shin Hye Sun, Jang Nara and Park Min Young top January’s actor’s brand reputation rankings

Shin Hye Sun’s Welcome to Samdalri came to an end on January 21 and garnered a lot of love and attention from fans. The actor topped the list of actors’ brand reputation rankings for December 30 to January 30. Her brand reputation index was of 6,159,598. She took on the role of Jo Sam Dal who falls from grace due to an incident and returns to her hometown and heals during her visit. My Happy Ending’s Jang Nara took the second place with a brand reputation index of 6,120,269. The third spot was taken by Park Min Young with a brand reputation index of 6,094,218 who is currently starring in Marry My Husband. Song Ha Yoon who is also appearing in the drama was placed fourth with a score of 5,513,154. 

The Korean Business Research Institute revealed the brand rankings giving a brief idea about how the actors who appeared in dramas performed in the last month. These brand reputation rankings are measured using consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes. 


Actors’ brand reputation rankings for January; Full list 

  1. Shin Hye Sun
  2. Jang Nara
  3. Park Min Young
  4. Song Ha Yoon
  5. Kim Yoo Jung
  6. Ji Chang Wook
  7. Im Siwan
  8. Song Kang
  9. Na In Woo
  10. Honey Lee
  11. Lee Se Young
  12. Go Yoon Jung
  13. Choi Soo Jong
  14. Gong Hyo Jin
  15. Jung Woo Sung
  16. Kang Hye Won
  17. Lee Jong Won
  18. Rowoon
  19. Lee Si Woo
  20. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
  21. Park Bo Young
  22. Kim Tae Ri
  23. Jang Dong Yoon
  24. Lee Yi Kyung
  25. Park Gyu Young
  26. Bae In Hyuk
  27. Park Seo Joon
  28. Highlight’s Lee Gikwang
  29. Lee Dong Wook
  30. Lee Young Ae

Credits: JTBC, TV Chosun, tvN, Nielsen Korea
