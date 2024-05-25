Kriti Sanon in all-black pantsuit or Malaika Arora’s Gucci blazer and tracks; which is your favorite airport look

Airport looks are taken seriously in the fashion world and we are all aware of that. While some B-town beauties focus on dressing down in casuals, we have a handful of divas who not only dress for comfort but also make sure to serve a high-glam look as they fly out of the city.

Kriti Sanon and Malaika Arora were spotted recently jetting off from Mumbai. While the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl is a veteran when it comes to flying off in style, Kriti Sanon too upped her airport look game effortlessly. The Mimi actress decided to ooze her boss babe vibe, Malaika on the other hand, left dressed in her not-so-silent luxury look and made heads turn.

Kriti Sanon decided to serve us some edgy boss goals in an all-black OOTD oversized pantsuit

Serving an edgy look while jetting off to Goa, the Luka Chupi actress grabbed eyeballs for all the right reasons. Kriti Sanon opted for a chic all-black pantsuit which she styled with a white cropped top as her airport style. The pantsuit featured a long oversized blazer with a pair of flared pants that accentuated the diva’s long legs. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

When it comes to accessorizing, Kriti chose a couple of stack bracelets on her wrist and called it a day. She added black sleek sunglasses that only added charm to her look. The Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actress was also seen carrying a Louis Vuitton Croissant Bag that is priced at INR 2,23,418 (USD 2,690).

Advertisement

Dripping luxury head-to-toe, Malaika Arora rocked a sporty look in a Gucci jacket styled with a Balenciaga bag

Take notes from Malaika Arora on how to serve a fashion-forward look each time you step out. Flaunting her usual edgy flair, the Jhalak Dikhla Ja judge was spotted at the Mumbai airport jetting off in style. She was seen wearing a Loewe Anagram ribbed cropped white tank top which she styled with an Edikted Fauna nylon track pants in green. The tank top is priced at INR 33, 222 (USD 400) while the stylish flared green track pant comes with a tag of INR 2,325 (USD 28).

The Dabbang fame diva wore the GG supreme knitted blazer that featured the brand’s iconic logo all over and added a touch of luxe to her ensemble. This blazer from Gucci comes with a heavy price tag of INR 2,97,753 (USD 3,585).

To enhance her look further, Malaika added the NY New Era cap priced at INR 2,499. Taking on the sporty look up by a notch, the diva added stylish white sneakers - Zig Kinetica 3 from Reebok. These sporty sneakers added a fun edgy touch to her look and are priced at INR 5,200. To finish her look, Malaika opted for a Balenciaga Piper bag in black which tied her boss babe look in style. This bag comes with a whopping price tag of INR 55,314 (USD 666).

With blushed cheeks, nude lip gloss, and hair letdown, Malaika Arora certainly knows how to ace her airport look with an apt amount of flair and flamboyance.

Kriti Sanon or Malaika Arora, which of these two divas aced their airport look in the best way possible? Comment down below right away and let us know!

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora and Mouni Roy are total bombshells as they bless us with exquisite sartorial moments in summer-friendly maxi dresses