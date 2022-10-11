How to have a family-friendly Diwali celebration at home

The value of spending time with family and enjoying a celebration that is dear to us has undoubtedly not changed despite the passage of time. Diwali, the festival of lights, unites families and puts a smile on kids' cheeks. Families residing outside schedule their visits back home to be with family, as though every child anxiously awaits waking up just to burst crackers and treat themselves to delicacies. On this joyous occasion, you will have plenty of time to spend with your dear ones and experience compassion, happiness, fun, entertainment, pleasure, enthusiasm, devotion, and generosity. Whether you're celebrating Diwali for the first time as newlyweds with in-laws or the thirty first times with kids and core family, there are various ways to bring the festivities into your house this October.

1. Cleaning up together as a family On Diwali, cleaning the house is a wonderful and enjoyable method to strengthen family ties and create memories. According to custom, only dwellings that are tidy, well-lit, and beautifully adorned are thought to receive blessings. Therefore, you can form teams for the pre-Diwali clean-up or use the divide-and-conquer strategy amongst your family. With scheduled activities and a sprint to the finish the cleaning first, cleaning may even be made fun for kids.

2. Making rangoli The purpose of Diwali is to welcome Goddess Lakshmi into one's home. Hindus worship her, seeking for blessings from the divine soul. And therefore, Rangolis are made as an act of welcome for the goddess Lakshmi. The rangolis, which beautify the home's entryway, are created using rice, coloured sand, rangoli colour, flower petals, and a variety of other materials. With young children, making these lovely artworks may be a lot of fun, especially if you buy some stencils to assist them.

3. Diwali shopping with family Delhi's markets have a lot to offer for Diwali, from opulent shops to lively and colorful bazaars. Additionally, you simply cannot skip taking your family shopping for Diwali. People buy new items for their homes to embellish them and welcome Lakshmi in, including bedsheet gift sets, gadgets, sweets boxes, dried fruit gift boxes, silverware, and other items. The market is now stocked with everything you need to furnish your home. 4. Paint diyas to illuminate your house The victory of good over bad is marked by the illumination of homes on this festive day. A diya's warm, radiant glow is seen as auspicious and lucky since it stands for awakening, fortune, wisdom, and insight. Although the clay diyas you typically get from marketplaces are not all decorated and painted, if you have a distinctive sense of style, you may want to add additional colour to liven up your diya. Kids can enjoy doing this as a pleasant activity for bonding and recreation.

5. Prepare sweets together Without sweet treats, Diwali wouldn't really be a celebration. It has always been customary to view sweets as pure offerings to the gods during this joyful time. In essence, it represents the joy we share during Diwali and how we make these holidays special. Even while dining out is common, families typically prepare meals at home for when the friends and relatives visit, exchange presents, and meet and greet. As a bonding endeavour, making these treats from scratch at home might even be more fun. One example is the coconut barfi, which is simple enough for beginners to make.