34 Best Bollywood family movies to watch this Diwali

Diwali, the prosperous and glittery festival is celebrated with all pomp in India. The festival of lights has a special place in the cinematic world too, and many Bollywood family movies share a glimpse of Deepavali celebrations. We are all excited to slip into our festive attires, offer prayers to God, light diyas, and celebrate the festival with enthusiasm. While being outdoors is fun on Diwali, planning a binge-watch movie session with family can add happiness to this day. You don't need to surf for hours to find the best family movies, as we have got you covered. It doesn't matter if you are a fan of comedy family movies or drama movies, because the list covers it all.

1. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, popularly known as K3G, is an iconic Bollywood movie. From fashionista Poo to quirky Anjali, every character in the movie is unforgettable.

In the movie Rahul, who gets disowned by his family as he gets married to Anjali, a girl hailing from a poor family. Years later, Rahul's brother Rohan embarks on a journey to reunite his family.

One of the highest-grossing Indian films, the movie is a must-watch as it is packed with emotions and a glimpse of Indian festivals.

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Starring: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Jaya Bachchan, Kajol

You can stream Kabhi Khushi Gham on Netflix

2. 3 Idiots (8.4/10)

From the hilarious speech given by Chatur on stage to the epic one-liner 'Jahapana tussi great ho, tohfa kubool karo', everything about this movie remains popular.

3 Idiots is one of the best Bollywood family movies about two college friends Farhan and Raju who embark on a journey to search for their lost companion Rancho.

3 Idiots is a movie that portrays well the struggles of a college student, and the endeavors we go through to do well in our lives and choose the right profession for ourselves; the best part of the movie is that all of this is shown with a tinge of comedy. It is one of the best family movies on Netflix.

3 Idiots was a box office hit and received critical acclaim worldwide.

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Cast: Sharman Joshi, Aamir Khan, Boman Irani, R. Madhavan, Kareena Kapoor, Omi Vaidya, Mona Singh

Watch 3 Idiots on Netflix

3. Bheja Fry (2007)

If you want to have a hearty laugh with your family this Diwali, then watch Bheja Fry.

The movie is about Ranjeet Thadani, who lives with his wife, Sheetal, and gets completely irritated when he invites an Income-tax inspector to his house.

It is the first installment of the Bheja Fry trilogy.

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Cast: Sarika, Vinay Pathak, Milind Soman, Rajat Kapoor, Ranvir Shorey

Directed by: Sagar Ballary

4. Mohabbatein (2000)

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai, this is one of the best Bollywood family movies of all time.

Narayan is a principle of Gurukul and wants everyone to follow traditions and be disciplined always. Narayan disdains fun and is extremely intolerant of romance in a student's life. He threatens his students to expel them if they are ever caught being in a romantic relationship. Despite this, three Gurukul students - Vicky, Karan, and Sameer fall in love. Raj is a strong believer in love and gets hired by Narayan as Gurukul's new music teacher. What will happen when their beliefs clash? Will Raj be able to melt Narayan's heart, or will the latter make Raj follow in his footsteps? Watch Mohabbatein to find out!

IMDb Rating: 7/10

Cast: Uday Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Shah Rukh Khan

Directed by: Aditya Chopra

Watch Mohabbatein on Amazon Prime Video

5. Paa (2009)

Paa is one of the best drama family movies and has an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Vidya Balan.

The movie is about Auro, a witty, kind-hearted 12-year-old boy with the rare genetic disorder progeria. Mentally, he is twelve, but physically he looks quite older. Auro is raised by his single mother, but one day as he comes to know about his father, he tries to bond with him.

This is a very sweet movie to be enjoyed with family and can make you sob in the end.

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Cast: Vidya Balan, Amitabh Bachchan, Arundhati Nag, Abhishek Bachchan, Paresh Rawal

Directed by: R. Balki

6. Hum Aapke Hai Kaun..! (1994)

This is a remake of the classic movie Nadiya ke Paar (1982) and centers around Prem and Nisha who fall in love with each other at the wedding of their elder siblings. But, everything changes for them after Nisha's elder sister dies, leaving behind a baby.

The movie contributed to a change in the Indian movie industry, with new methods of distribution. It was the first-ever movie to gross over $1 billion in India. It is one of the biggest blockbusters ever and is a must-watch family movie.

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Cast: Alok Nath, Madhuri Dixit, Mohnish Bahl, Renuka Shahane, Salman Khan, Anupam Kher, Reema Lagoo, Dilip Joshi, Satish Shah

Directed by: Sooraj Barjatya

Watch Hum Aapke Hai Kaun..! on Netflix

7. Chupke Chupke (1975)

Chupke Chupke is one of the best 70s Bollywood movies that will make you laugh a lot.

Parimal Tripathi, a botany professor falls in love with Sulekha Chaturvedi, and they both get married. He plays a joke on Sulekha's family with full support from his wife and friends.

The movie is filled with so many joyful moments that it will take all your tiredness away.

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Cast: Sharmila Tagore, Dharmendra, Asrani, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Usha Kiran, Om Prakash, David Abraham Cheulkar, Lily Chakravarty

Directed by: Hrishikesh Mukherjee

Watch Chupke Chupke on Amazon Prime Video

8. Rangeela (1995)

Mili dreams of becoming a famous Bollywood actress, and when her dream becomes true, she is caught in a love triangle between Munna, her childhood friend, and Raj Kamal, a famous actor. Who will she choose? Watch Rangeela to find out! The music track of this movie is great, and it was A.R. Rahman's debut Hindi movie with an original score as well as a soundtrack.

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Cast: Aamir Khan, Urmila Matondkar, Jackie Shroff

Directed by: Ram Gopal Verma

9. Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988)

Starring Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla, this is one of the best Bollywood romantic movies of all time.

It centers around Raj and Rashmi who are in love with each other and decide to elope because their families are enemies.

The movie's soundtrack was composed by Anand-Milind and became one of the best-selling Bollywood soundtrack albums of the 80s.

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Cast: Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla, Dalip Tahil, Alok Nath

Directed by: Mansoor Khan

Watch Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak on Zee5

10. Anand (1971)

Dr. Bhaskar Bannerjee is a kind-hearted doctor who treats the poor for no charge and struggles with his patient's suffering. He treats Anand, who has a rare type of cancer and finds it astonishing that despite being terminally ill, Anand has the zeal to live life with happiness.

Anand was released in 1971 and is considered one of the best Bollywood family movies ever made.

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Ramesh Deo, Rajesh Khanna, Sumita Sanyal

Directed by: Hrishikesh Mukherjee

11. Main, Meri Patni... Aur Woh! (2005)

By the name of it, it might seem like the movie revolves around adultery, but believe us it's not! In fact, Main, Meri Patni...Aur Woh! is a sweet love story of Veena and Mithilesh.

Mithilesh works as a librarian at Lucknow University and is insecure about his short height. He gets married to Veena, a beautiful young woman, and finds it hard to accept that she got ready to marry him. As their married life progresses, his insecurities grow and threaten to wreck his happy home. You'll feel every inch of emotion watching this movie, so don't forget to watch it and believe in love this festive season.

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Cast: Varun Badola, Rajpal Yadav, Rituparna Sengupta, Kay Kay Menon

Directed by: Chandan Arora

12. Rocket Singh: Salesman of the year (2009)

If you want a perfect blend of comedy and drama in a movie, then watch Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year.

The movie follows Harpreet Singh Bedi, who tries to maintain a balance between the strict demands of his profession, and the way of his heart.

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Prem Chopra, Gauahar Khan, Manish Chaudhari,

Shazahn Padamsee, D. Santosh

Directed by: Shimit Amin

13. Chalo Dilli (2011)

Mihika Banerjee is a successful investment banker and her life changes when she misses her flight to Delhi and gets stranded with Manu Gupta, a middle-class man who talks a lot. How will she be able to reach Delhi? Watch Chalo Dilli to find out!

It is one of the best Bollywood family movies and is quite underrated.

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, Mahika Sharma, Vinay Pathak

14. Dil to Pagal Hai (1997)

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Karishma Kapoor, and Madhuri Dixit, Dil To Pagal Hai is one of the best 90s family movies of Bollywood.

It centers around a love triangle between Rahul, Nisha, and Pooja. Who will succeed in finding love? That you'll find out only once you watch the movie.

IMDb Rating: 7/10

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Akshay Kumar

Directed by: Yash Chopra

15. Tere Bin Laden (2010)

Ali Hasan, an ambitious reporter, is desperate to migrate to the United States. So he uses a look-alike to make a fake Osama bin Laden video and sells it to TV channels.

This is one of the best satire comedy Bollywood movies and can be enjoyed with family.

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Cast: Sugandha Garg, Pradhuman Singh, Ali Zafar

Directed by: Abhishek Sharma

16. Bunty Aur Babli (2005)

Rakesh and Vimmi have big dreams, but they face many struggles to make them come true. Hence, they take a different path and become Bunty and Babli to dupe people out of money.

It is one of the best Bollywood family movies in the comedy genre.

IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan

Directed by: Shaad Ali

17. Drishyam (2015)

This movie is so intriguing that it will keep your entire family hooked throughout. It is a very intelligent film full of suspense and twists that you never saw coming, making sure that it leaves a long-lasting impression on the viewer.

The movie is about Vijay Salgaonkar who takes desperate measures to protect his family after they commit a crime.

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Cast: Shriya Saran, Mrunal Jadhav, Ajay Devgn, Rajat Kapoor, Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Rishab Chadha

Directed by: Nishikant Kamat

Watch Drishyam on Netflix

18. Dangal (2016)

Dangal is one of the best Indian sports movies and revolves around Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters.

After he fails to win a gold medal for the country, former wrestler Mahavir vows to train his daughters and work towards glory at the Commonwealth Games.

Dangal is one of the best Aamir Khan movies and is a must-watch family movie.

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Cast: Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aamir Khan, Sanya Malhotra, Sakshi Tanwar, Zaira Wasim

Directed by: Nitesh Tiwari

19. Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983)

Vinod Chopra and Sudhir Mishra plan to open up their photo studio in a prestigious locality in Bombay, and come across various problems that they need to deal with.

The movie received critical acclaim and was loved by the audience. Kundan Shah was awarded the 1984 Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director for the movie.

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Cast: Bhakti Barve, Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, Ravi Baswani, Neena Gupta, Satish Shah, Satish Kaushik, Pankaj Kapur, Ashok Banthia

Directed by: Kundan Shah

20. The Lunchbox (2013)

The Lunchbox is one of the best works of Irrfan Khan and received critical acclaim worldwide.

A man and a woman are connected by the mistake of Mumbai's efficient lunchbox delivery, and start supporting each other without even meeting. They build a fantasy world together where everything is filled with happiness.

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Cast: Bharti Achrekar, Irrfan Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nimrat Kaur, Nakul Vaid

Directed by: Ritesh Batra

21. Stanley ka Dabba (2011)

Stanley is a talented and witty boy who is liked by everyone at school. But, everything changes for him when he encounters a school teacher who forces children to share their food with him. Stanley is forbidden from entering the school until he brings his own Tiffin box.

This light-hearted comedy movie will touch your heart and also make you laugh.

Partho A. Gupte won a National Award India, in 2012 for the movie.

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Cast: Divya Jagdale, Divya Dutta, Amole Gupte, Partho Gupte, Raj Zutshi

Directed by: Amole Gupta

Stanley Ka Dabba is available to stream on Hulu

22. Do Dooni Chaar (2010)

Watch a middle-class family struggle to buy a new car in this family comedy movie. Starring Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh, this is one of the best Bollywood movies of all time.

Do Dooni Chaar bagged a National Film Award, India in the category 'Best Feature Film in Hindi.'

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Cast: Neetu Singh, Archit Krishna, Rishi Kapoor, Natasha Rastogi

Directed by: Habib Faisal

Watch Do Dooni Chaar on Netflix

23. Ankhon Dekhi (2014)

Rajesh Bauji lives a happy life in Delhi with his family. After a distressing incident, he vows to believe only what he can see.

Ankhon Dekhi won a lot of prestigious awards including Filmfare Awards, Screen Awards, and so on.

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Cast: Rajat Kapoor, Sanjay Mishra, Brijendra Kala, Seema Pahwa

Directed by: Rajat Kapoor

Ankhon Dekhi is available to stream on Netflix

24. Bawarchi (1972)

Bawarchi is one of the best 70s Bollywood family movies and is about members of a middle-class family who have lots of conflicts with one another. Slowly and gradually, things improve for them and the dysfunctional family gets transformed due to the influence of their new house helper.

Rajesh Khanna won the Best Actor (Hindi) award at Bengal Film Journalists' Award in 1973, and Kanwarjeet Paintal won Filmfare Award, in 1973 in the category 'Best Comic Actor.'

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Cast: Rajesh Khanna, Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Usha Kiran, Kanwarjeet Paintal, Asrani

Directed by: Hrishikesh Mukherjee

25. Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na (2008)

Jai and Aditi are best friends, and everyone thinks they are in love with each other. However, they are convinced that they don't have romantic feelings for one another and set out to find a love interest for each other.

The movie was loved a lot by the audience as well as film critics. Over the years, Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na has achieved cult status among the audience for its cast performances, music, and story.

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Cast: Prateik Babbar, Imran Khan, Paresh Rawal, Genelia D'Souza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Manjari Fadnis, Nirav Mehta, Ayaz Khan, Sugandha Garg, Sohail Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Alishka Varde, Karan Makhija, Arbaaz Khan

Directed by: Abbas Tyrewala

Watch Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na on Netflix

26. Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992)

A rich brat and a middle-class guy try to impress a girl, with their rivalry culminating in a prestigious college event - the marathon cycle race.

The movie was inspired by the American movie Breaking Away (1979) and won two Filmfare Awards.

This is one of the best coming-of-age sports Bollywood movies and is a must-watch.

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Cast: Deepak Tijori, Aamir Khan, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Ayesha Jhulka, Pooja Bedi, Mamik Singh

Directed by: Mansoor Khan

27. Koi... Mil Gaya (2003)

Koi..Mil Gaya is one of the best sci-fi Bollywood movies ever made.

Rohit has a developmental disability and is raised by his single mother in Kasauli. He is often bullied by Raj, and his four friends, but one day, his life changes when he inadvertently summons the aliens.

Koi... Mil Gaya bagged various accolades including Filmfare Awards, People's Choice Awards, Screen Awards, and so on.

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Cast: Rekha, Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Hansika Motwani, Rajat Bedi, Prem Chopra, Mukesh Rishi

Directed by: Rakesh Roshan

28. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

Go on a fun-filled roller coaster ride with three friends and watch the twists and tales in their vacation in the movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The movie features an ensemble cast of Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, Abhay Deol, and Kalki Koechlin.

The movie bagged 35 awards and was a box office hit.

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Kalki Koechlin, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif

Directed by: Zoya Akhtar

Watch Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara on Netflix

29. Gupt: The Hidden Truth (1997)

Get intense this Diwali by watching this awesome murder mystery that remains popular.

Starring Bobby Deol and Kajol, Gupt: The Hidden Truth is one of the best Bollywood family movies to watch.

Governor Jaisingh is murdered in his house, and his son becomes the prime suspect. Now, he must do everything in his will to prove his innocence. Meanwhile, a love triangle is going on between Sahil, Sheetal, and Isha. Will Sahil be able to find the culprit? Watch Gupt: The Hidden Truth to find out!

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Cast: Kajol, Bobby Deol, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Om Puri

Directed by: Rajiv Rai

You can watch the movie on ZEE5.

30. Chameli Ki Shaadi (1986)

Charandas is a fledgling wrestler and has sworn to celibacy until he is 40 years old. However, he falls in love with Chameli and goes through various problems to marry her.

Chameli Ki Shaadi is one of the best 80s family movies and is filled with laughter.

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Amjad Khan, Amrita Singh, Om Prakash, Annu Kapoor, Pankaj Kapur

Directed by: Basu Chatterjee

31. Special 26 (2013)

The movie centers around a gang of con men who pose as income tax officers and rob elite politicians and businessmen.

Special 26 is one of the best Bollywood family movies and will make your Diwali more fun and enjoyable.

IMDb Rating: 8/10

Cast: Kajal Aggarwal, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Manoj Bajpayee, Jimmy Sheirgill

Directed by: Neeraj Pandey

32. Satte Pe Satta (1982)

Satte Pe Satta is one of the must-watch Bollywood family movies.

The movie is about seven brothers who live in a farmhouse among animals. Ravi Anand is the eldest of all, and the responsibility of raising his brothers falls on his shoulders after the sad demise of his parents. Will he be able to take up the responsibility properly? Watch Satte Pe Satta and let the mystery unfold.

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Cast: Amjad Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Sudhir Luthria, Hema Malini, Kanwarjit Paintal, Ranjeeta Kaur, Kanwaljit Singh, Vikram Sahu, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Shakti Kapoor

Directed by: Raj N. Sippy

33. October (2018)

Dan is a happy-go-lucky person and works as an intern at a hotel with Shiuli and a group of people. Suddenly, some unexpected events smash his and Shiuli's lives in unexpected ways.

October is by far one of the best Varun Dhawan movies, and he won the Best Actor Award at Jagran Film Festival 2018 and Lions Gold Awards 2019.

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Cast: Gitanjali Rao, Varun Dhawan, Banita Sandhu

Directed by: Shoojit Sircar

34. Hichki (2018)

Watch a determined and passionate teacher who turns her biggest weakness into strength and guides children towards the right path. This inspiring story is based on Front of the Class written by Brad Cohen.

It is one of the best comedy-drama Bollywood movies ever made and is a must-watch.

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Cast: Rani Mukherji, Harsh Mayar, Asif Basra, Neeraj Kabi

Directed by: Siddharth P. Malhotra

You can watch Hichki on Amazon Prime Video

Jab We Met Masaan Manorama Six Feet Under Lagaan Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Swades Devdas Dil Se Dil Chahta Hai Barfi Queen Deewar Prem Rog Hera Pheri All The Best Phir Hera Pheri A Wednesday A Thursday Haathi Mere Saathi Kaala Patthar Mere Apne Inkaar Bobby Chooti si Baat Maine Pyar Kiya Soldier

Celebrate Diwali 2022 with joy and laughter and spend quality time with your family by watching these Bollywood family movies together. Tell us which one you liked the best in the comments section below.

Also Read: 25 Best Bollywood horror movies of all time that will send shivers down your spine































