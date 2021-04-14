Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Alia Bhatt: 5 Times blazer dresses made power dressing fun & fab

Here is how the Bollywood actresses are giving a spin to the stunning blazer dresses. Refusing to wear the pants never looked so good!

Seeking for a smart look to slay this season? Then blazer dresses are here for your rescue. Stealing the best part of a formal pantsuit, ditching those pants, blazer dresses are the statement-making pieces for women to portray a bold, confident picture. Probably tricked up from the oversized jacket style from the streets, blazer dresses are the semi-formal coolness that makes sure all eyes are on you. So, hop on this trend ASAP and take cues from these B-town divas to capture the true essence of blazer dresses.

Jonas

Talking about bold and confident looks, there ain’t nobody like our desi girl! Nailing the double-breasted Versace blazer dress PeeCee was a vision to behold. Her brown mini blazer dress featured mixed-metal Medusa-head buttons and gold chain detailing near the collars. She teamed her luxe blazer dress with golden Louboutin heels and looked glamorous with her sleek hair open in a centre-parted hairdo. Her makeup game was on point as always with bright red lips, heavily kohl-rimmed eyes and blushed cheeks.

Tara Sutaria

The newbie in the town is not behind on classy trends. For a launch event, Tara Sutaria sported a stunning pastel pink blazer dress from Sunaina Khera and made our jaws drop. Matt red lips, shiny sleek hair, nude heels from Louboutin elevated her style statement. Her alluring look for the day was minimal, classy and perfect. Her glossy blazer dress is a winning choice for any semi-formal event and was an ideal way to embrace feminine elegance with pristine pastel colour.

Shradha Kapoor

Here is the perfect dress for your upcoming cocktail party! ’s blazer dress has got all the glitter and glamour in the world to stand out from the crowd. Her flirtatious metallic blazer dress from Zara was indeed a show-stopping number that’s perfect for a Sunday night party. Shraddha kept the accessory department minimal with black strappy heels and a simple sling bag and rounded off the fab look with subtle makeup.

Janhvi Kapoor

Girls who love bold colours, please bookmark this vibrant look! Janhvi Kapoor’s flaming- red blazer dress is a go-to party staple. Her Fleur du Mal blazer dress came with a matching wide belt that accentuated her waist. She paired it up with lace-up stiletto heels from Public Desire flaunting her toned legs. Her all-red look was a millennial update to our style file and we totally loved it. You could try styling the look with a funky pair of sneakers to give it a casual sporty look. Sleek hair, red lips and contoured cheekbones rounded off her bold and playful style.

Giving the blazer dress a disco vibe, Alia Bhatt donned a David Koma black blazer dress with matching black thigh-high boots. Her mini dress featured long sleeves with magenta sequin detail and tiny slits. Her beautiful tresses were left open in beachy waves and she opted for a minimal makeup look making her boots and sequin sleeves the highlights of her look. We absolutely loved Alia’s stunning avatar in this figure-hugging blazer dress.

