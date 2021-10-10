Sabyasachi Mukherjee turns model for Diet Sabya: Launches first drop of Diet Merch

In a big announcement on Instagram, popular anonymous fashion watchdog Diet Sabya launched exclusive merchandise. Drop 1 featured none other than designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee modelling the t-shirt for the brand that he styled with a Sabyasachi belt featuring the iconic engraved Bengal tiger on it. This will be the second time that the designer has turned model. He first modelled his own collaboration with H&M in a navy blue tee with the Royal Bengal Tiger logo on it.

As the Instagram handle suggests, Diet Sabya can't get enough of Sabyasachi. The anonymous handle has been teasing merchandise to its fans or 'Dieters' for a while now and finally launched the collection with a big bang! The page grew popular for calling out 'Gandi Copies' of designers, celebrities who sported them, influencers and even films that blatantly copied posters. The anonymous Instagram account has over time brought to notice the extra charge levied by brands for bigger sizes, called out designers that fat-shamed customers and applauded those who included plus-size models in new launches.

The big announcement on the Instagram page reads, "Who better to be our first launch model than the man, the myth, the legend himself," and added that this was just the first drop. The second drop with more pieces is set to go on floors in the next few days.

Fans have already pointed out that the styling could have been done by the designer himself as the image also featured Sabyasachi wearing a black leather belt with a gold buckle and the royal Bengal tiger logo on it. He wore the black Diet Sabya tee over a pair of comfortable blue jeans for an effortlessly stylish look.

Currently, Diet Sabya merchandise includes a classic black 'Gandi copy' tshirt, tote bag, coffee sipper, a Diet Sabya heart white tshirt, Made it to Diet Sabya tee and handpicked laptop stickers.

