Sleepcation: Here's everything you should know about it

If you are planning to go on a vacation now, then it's time for you to try sleepcation this time. Read below to find out what sleepcation is and why do you need to take one right away.

Vacation is essential not only for our body but it's also vital for our mind and soul. Hence, we should consider going on a vacation at least twice or thrice a year. However, with the hectic lifestyle that we are leading going on a vacation is not a feasible option anymore. If you are someone who wants to take a vacation, but can't then you must consider going on a sleepcation.

Sleepcation is a new type of vacation that's not only popular in the west, but it's also getting popular in India with time. It means taking some time off and sleeping (as much as possible) at a resort or a hotel. Many people are now considering sleepcation over vacation, and if you are someone who wants to try something new, then here's everything that you should know about sleepcation.

Sleepcation is something where you just need to book a nice hotel or resort to sleep. The objective of this vacation is to repay sleep debt. Individuals need to sleep eight hours a day but not many do so owing to work pressure, stress, etc. The lack of sleep affects an individual's physical and psychological well-being. Hence, to combat that people are now considering going on a sleepcation.

How do you plan a sleepcation?

You must be thinking why you can’t take time off and sleep in your bed but research suggests that a change in the environment helps in inducing sleep easily. When you head to a property where all your needs are taken care of, you have nothing to do besides, well, sleeping. Simply pack your pyjamas, book yourself a comfortable and homely room and push off for a weekend and sleep it out. Even though it's a relatively new concept in the country, more and more overworked individuals are getting attracted to the allure of it.

All you need is a good resort, a couple of days off from work and social media. This sleepcation not only rejuvenates you but it also helps you perform better.

Read More