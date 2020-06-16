5 DIY patterned wall ideas to give your room a quick makeover

With some imagination and effort, you can create beautiful wall designs. Check out these pattern ideas for your walls to give your home a quick makeover.

Looking to give your abode a quick makeover but on a budget? You have come to the right place. Redecorating your house doesn’t always have to be an expensive affair. There are a plethora of home décor options you can go for to oomph up your space. But what is it that you can do? One of the best ways to add a pop of colour or give it a quick makeover is by painting your walls or add a pattern.

From geometric prints to kaleidoscopic designs, you can transform your walls that will amplify the overall appearance of your room. This is one of the easiest and inexpensive ways to revamp your space (after rearranging the furniture, of course). Something as easy as changing your walls will not take a lot of time or burn a hole in your pocket.

Here are 5 easy DIY pattern wall ide as for a quick makeover.

1. Grey diagonals

Upgrade a blank wall with this simple yet sleek wall accent. All you have to do is use tape to create a pattern and paint over it. Once done, remove the tape and voila! You can create any pattern you like. Check out the video right below.

2. Rag rolling technique

To add more creativity to your walls, try this beautiful design made using the rag rolling painting technique. This wall with a combination of glaze and metallic paint is perfect to take your décor game up a notch.

3. Stencilled accent wall

You can customize your walls with a combination of paint colours and wall stencil patterns. Not only is it an easy way to decorate the walls, but it also looks stunningly beautiful. Check out the video to get an idea of how it works.

4. Striped walls

Striped walls are a timeless wall décor staple that never goes out of style. From thin and subtle to big and bold, there are plenty of ways to incorporate them in your house. With keeping certain things in mind, you can create the perfect seamless striped walls.

5. 3D wall art design

If you’re looking to give an edge to your home décor, you should go for 3D wall art design. Not only does it look amazing, but it astonishes people too.

