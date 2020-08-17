Humidifier vs Diffuser: What is the difference between the two?

Humidifier and diffuser can both be used to bring a therapeutic effect in your home. We can use essential oils for them to make the rooms smell pleasant. But what is the difference between a diffuser and a humidifier?

People often don’t understand this and get confused with the two. As a result, they don’t know what to buy exactly to fulfil their purpose. So, here we give you a complete guide about the difference between humidifier and diffuser. Let’s find out.

What is the difference between diffuser and humidifier?

Diffuser

The main purpose of a diffuser is to freshen up the aroma of a room. Most people prefer this a lot to make their rooms refreshing. Essential oils are used in the diffuser to make the space smell nice. There are different types of diffusers like ultrasonic, nebulising, heat and evaporative.

Pros of diffuser?

These are the pros of a diffuser:

1.Diffusers are only used with essential oils.

2.The mist of the oils get absorbed in the skin making it relaxed and soothing.

3.The oils also reduce bacteria and fungus in the room.

4.It also prevents many health issues if you use the right kind of oil.

Humidifier

The main purpose of a humidifier is to increase the humidity level in a room. This is perfect for those who live in a dry climate and is good to use in winter season as well. It maintains the moisture level in the air. This is highly beneficial for adults and kids having nasal congestion. Types of humidifier are warm mist, ultrasonic, impeller and evaporative.

Pros of a humidifier?

Pros of humidifier are as follows:

1.It’s helpful for dry weather.

2.This can resolve many problems like dry skin, nosebleeding, snoring, etc.

3.It can also be used to treat the symptoms of cold, flu, sinus congestion, etc.

Similarities between humidifier and diffuser:

1.A humidifier can be used as a diffuser if you put your favourite essential oil in it and it can be done in ultrasonic humidifiers. So, ultrasonic diffuser and humidifier are the almost similar.

2.Diffusers can also be turned into a humidifier and for that, you need nebulising diffusers. They turn the essential oils into tiny droplets and disperse them directly into the air.

How to choose between diffuser and humidifier?

1.If you want both therapeutic effects and humidity in your room, then ultrasonic diffusers are best for you. You can omit essential oils while turning it on if you need only humidity. But this is not possible in other humidifiers.

2.Diffusers are generally smaller than humidifiers. And humidifiers come in different shapes and sizes. So, if you have a smaller space, then it’s better to opt for diffuser humidifier or ultrasonic humidifier. This will save your space.

Types of diffusers: