Aries to Taurus: 4 Zodiac signs who are more selfish than others

We all know that one person in a group only cares about his personal benefits and is always in a pursuit to make his things work out. He or she remains unaffected by others’ miseries and empathy is not something they possess.

They will betray, deceive or even lie to someone if it benefits them. Their selfish behaviour is, often, criticised by many, however, they don’t care whatever others have to say about them.

Here are a few zodiac signs who are more selfish than others, according to astrology.

Aries

An Aries becomes selfish when it comes to their professional life. All they care about is their success and appraisals. They won’t mind deceiving someone at work and making them suffer a loss. They can become evil and may ruin others’ tasks so that theirs can appear the best.

Cancer

Cancers, just like Aries, are the most selfish when it comes to their career and professional life. They crave to stay in the good books of their boss and seniors and for that, they won’t hesitate in gossiping or backbiting others, as long as it serves their purpose.

Capricorn

People of this zodiac sign are also more selfish than others. They keep their desires and wishes above all. For them, everything is about and for them. Anything that doesn’t benefit them is no go. Their loyalty might also go for a toss if it’s about fulfilling their desires.

Taurus

A Taurus becomes selfish when it comes to their personal life. To keep the people, they love close to them, they would do anything and everything. They, often, deny their selfish behaviour and continue to do that. So, if you are with a Taurus, you might want to stay alert and not fall for their selfish acts even if it comes disguised as care and love.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

