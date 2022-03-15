Leo to Sagittarius: 4 Zodiac signs who constantly pick faults in their lovers

When you date someone, you gradually learn everything there is to know about them. This could include the adorable little habits they have as well as all the things they do that secretly annoy you. Most partners keep mum about the things that irk them most of the time so as not to hurt their lovers. But then, there are some who prefer to be brutally honest and take it one step too far. Today, we look at 4 zodiac signs who constantly pick faults in their lovers.

Leo

Call them know-it-all’s or people who generously offer you advice anytime, being preachy is far from adorable. Yet, a Leo often finds that their charming nature helps them get away with almost anything. They are quick to find fault in their spouse, because their sanctimonious nature finds it an easy way to put themselves on a pedestal while rebuking their lovers.

Virgo

No other sign quite succeeds at picking faults in people as quickly and as accurately as a Virgo. People born under this star sign have an uncanny knack for always being right, even if annoyingly so. So, while the advice may come from a good place, no one needs to hear about their flaws all week, especially from someone they love.

Scorpio

While most signs of the zodiac are harmlessly nit-picking at their lovers or spouses, Scorpio is the only one who does so with malice in their heart. These scorpions are adept at subterfuge and use criticism as a means to make their lover feel less worthy. Their harsh words cut away at their partner’s self-esteem until they feel isolated and would then do anything to please their Scorpion partners.

Sagittarius

A Sagittarius is a wonderful observer, which helps them scrutinize situations perfectly. They can also see-through pretence and falsities from a mile away and are often brutally honest about their observations. None of these attributes endear them to their spouse however, for there is nothing quite as annoying as being told everything you’re doing wrong all the time.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

