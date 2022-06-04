Libra to Leo: 4 Zodiac signs who are obsessed with the idea of marriage

While the big-fat functions and spending a lifetime with a single person look scary from a very first glimpse, marriage is a true bliss that comes with its own perks if your partner is understanding and loving. While a major population labelled the “I do” stuff quite risky and aren’t too keen on tying the knot there are some people who are fascinated by the idea of finding beauty in companionship and building a life together with their one and only. These people put love, care and affection over everything and are ever-ready to get hitched. Here is a list of 4 zodiac signs that fancy the idea of nuptial and would hop on the bandwagon only from the mention of the word wedding.

Libra

Librans are hardcore lovers and admire the idea of marriage and spending life with their beloved ones. Librans can become perfect spouses in every aspect since they are proficient balancers and are quite good at maintaining relationships. People with this zodiac sign would love to get married at a younger age only to spend a prolonged quality time with their partner without the chaos or worries of the future. Moreover, they are passionate lovers, romantic, charming and supportive, all of which make them perfect marriage material.

Cancer

One of the most emotional signs, ruled by the sun, it’s no wonder why this zodiac sign comes under this list. Being complete romantics and the ones who believe in the notion of profound love, Cancerians do not support the idea of meaningless relationships. They believe in the conception of old-school love and as soon as they find the right partner, they take them and introduce them to the family. Cancers yearn for utmost stability and want to settle down in life as soon as possible.

Gemini

Gemini-born people are crazily obsessed with the idea of getting married and knowing the person they are marrying is something they don’t really care about: rushing into a marriage is the accurate phrase for them. Be it arranged or love, Geminis are ever-ready for any kind of marriage as they are very proud of their nature and keep faith in themselves that they can easily gel into their partner’s life and build a happy and positive life with their spouse.

Leo

Being a bold and courageous personality holder just like a Lion, Leos has a big heart and they often view things right from their heart instead of the mind. They believe in making their love conquests completely dreamy just like a movie and therefore if they set their heart on marriage, they put everything in the backseat in their life just to find someone with whom they can spend their whole life. They want constant never-ending love and security in their relationship, thus, marriage is their way to go.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

