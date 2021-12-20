Pisces to Sagittarius: 4 Zodiac signs that are big time foodies

If you are a food lover, you would know how hard it can be to resist good food. From chocolates to pizzas, everything looks so tempting. While everyone loves good food, there are some who are ready to go to any heights to have good food. If you wonder where does all this love come from, the courtesy can be given to astrology.

Here are 4 zodiac signs that are big-time foodies, according to astrology.

Pisces

A Pisces loves food. Eating good food and resting is their favourite pastime. Be it experimenting with new flavours to exploring a variety of dishes, a Pisces is always up for it. You can easily win over Pisces by offering them good food.

Leo

Leos are also food lovers. A Leo, often, gets angry when hungry. All they need in life is a lot of love and food. Good food is the key to a happy Leo. Offer them good food, and they are all yours. Be it street food or home-cooked meals, Leo will never say no to food. And if you are with a Leo, there are chances that you will be always in for a good treat.

Cancer

Cancer, too, loves food. You can always find a Cancer chewing on something delectable. They love to try new cuisines. Fancy restaurants are, usually, their favourite place to hang out. You can always win over an angry Cancer with a cup of coffee and a tasty sandwich. For Cancers, parties are all about good food and drinks, the absence of which, often, stresses them out.

Sagittarius

A Sagittarius is also a true food lover. They can smell good food. A Sagittarius will never share their food, not that they are misers, but they follow the mantra of keeping good themselves close to their hearts.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

