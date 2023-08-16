Family Quotes for Instagram: Moments to Treasure Forever

Family is God's most invaluable and cherished gift, a cornerstone of our lives. Yet, alongside blood ties, a handful of equally resilient connections exist. These individuals form our "perfect family,”—a steadfast presence whenever their support is summoned. Amidst our hectic lives, setting aside moments to convey appreciation to these cherished individuals serves as a means to strengthen familial bonds.

Within this circle of strength, where normal family moments intertwine with special memories, we weave together in the threads of time. These threads craft the tapestry of our family memories, each strand a testament to the love that binds us.

In the heart-to-heart connections we nurture, we discover our favorite people—the ones who fill our lives with both laughter and wisdom. We all come together under the same roof with our varied interests—a beautiful chaos that we wouldn't trade for anything. Like scattered puzzle pieces, family moments form a mosaic of love and support that defines our lives.

So here's to the wonderful family, the extraordinary souls who add colors to our canvas of life. Let these family quotes for Instagram for family photos serve as tokens of gratitude, expressions of love, and reminders of the beautiful journey we share. Every snapshot has a story of unity, laughter, and lots of memories—each frame holding a piece of our hearts.

110 Family Quotes for Instagram to Embrace Togetherness

Family Captions for Instagram

1. “Where there is a family, there is sacrifices, happiness, and love for others.” — Invajy

2. “Having a family is like having a bowling alley installed in your brain.” — Martin Mull

3. “A dysfunctional family is any family with more than one person in it.” — Mary Karr

4. “Then I discovered that being related is no guarantee of love!” — Stieg Larsson

5. “In time of test, family is best.” — Burmese Proverb

6. “I am blessed to have so many great things in my life—family, friends, and God. All will be in my thoughts daily.” — Lil’ Kim

7. “The family is the first essential cell of human society.” — Pope John XXIII

8. “Stick to the basics, hold on to your family and friends—they will never go out of fashion.” — Niki Taylor

9. “The family—that dear octopus from whose tentacles we never quite escape, nor, in our inmost hearts, ever quite wish to.” — Dodie Smith

10. “Parents were the only ones obligated to love you; from the rest of the world, you had to earn it.” — Ann Brashares

11. “Being happy in your family is more important than being perfect.” — Anonymous

12. “Having somewhere to go is home. Having someone to love is family. Having both is a blessing.” — Anonymous

13. “Families keep us grounded when hopelessness surrounds us.” — Jennifer Betts

14. “Anything is possible when you have the right people there to support you.” — Misty Copeland

15. “There will always be steps you can take toward unity in your blended family. You will make—one step at a time!” — Donna Houpe

16. “Family gives you the roots to stand tall and strong.” — Anonymous

17. “Bright families are just like bright colors: When you blend two, you get something beautiful!” — Joe King

18. “Blended families are made by choice, but it’s the love that strengthens them.” — Jennifer Betts

19. “Connections within a family are powerful forces of nature.” — Anonymous

20. “Family ties are like spider webs. They are delicate, yet so strong, And if they are broken or destroyed, They can be woven again.” — Kelly Roper

21. “I know every family has its problems, but I admire those that stick together.” — Karina Barton

Instagram Family Quotes

22. “Live your life with love as your guiding principle—keep your family and close friends close.” — Barbara Bush

23. “Your family and your love must be cultivated like a garden. Time, effort, and imagination must be summoned constantly to keep any relationship flourishing and growing.” — Jim Rohn

24. “Because when I look at you, I can feel it. And I look at you, and I’m home.” — Finding Nemo

25. “With every word we utter, with every action we take, we know our kids are watching us. We as parents are their most important role models.” — Michelle Obama

26. “Family isn’t something that’s supposed to be static or set. People marry in divorce out. They’re born, they die. It’s always evolving, turning into something else.” — Sarah Dessen

27. “Family: A social unit where the father is concerned with parking space, the children with outer space, and the mother with closet space.” — Evan Esar

28. “The capacity for friendship is God’s way of apologizing for our families.” — Jay McInerney

29. “Some people are worth melting for.” — Olaf

30. “There comes a time in your life when you have to choose to turn the page, write another book or simply close it.” — Shannon L. Alder

31. “The love of family and the admiration of friends are much more important than wealth and privilege.” — Charles Kuralt

32. “The bond that links your true family is not one of blood, but of respect and joy in each other’s life.” — Richard Bach

33. “If the family were a boat, it would be a canoe that makes no progress unless everyone paddles.” — Letty Cottin Pogrebin

34. “When trouble comes, it’s your family that supports you.” — Guy Lafleur

35. “My greatest pleasure is spending time with my family.” — Siri Hustvedt

36. “You are born into your family, and your family is born into you. No returns. No exchanges.” — Elizabeth Berg

37. “Families are like fudge–mostly sweet, with a few nuts.” — Les Dawson

38. “Home isn’t where you’re from; it’s where you find light when all grows dark.” — Pierce Brown

39. “A family is a bunch of people who keep confusing you with someone you were as a kid.” — Robert Brault

40. “Life is beautiful. It’s about giving. It’s about family.” — Walt Disney

41. “Home is where you are loved the most and act the worst.” — Marjorie Pay Hinckley

42. “I don’t think quantity time is as special as quality time with your family.” — Reba McEntire

Family Photo Captions for Instagram

43. “The other night, I ate at a real nice family restaurant. Every table had an argument going.” — George Carlin

44. “Family faces are magic mirrors. Looking at people who belong to us, we see the past, present, and future.” — Gail Lumet Buckley

45. “The greatest thing in family life is to take a hint when a hint is intended-and, not to take a hint when a hint isn’t intended.” — Robert Frost

46. “You are the bows from which your children as living arrows are sent forth.” — Khalil Gibran

47. “The homemaker has the ultimate career. All other careers exist for one purpose only, and that is to support the ultimate career.” — C.S. Lewis

48. “There is no such thing as fun for the whole family.” — Jerry Seinfeld

49. “That’s what people do who love you. They put their arms around you and love you when you’re not so lovable.” — Deb Caletti

50. “I know all those words, but that sentence makes no sense to me.” — Matt Groening

51. “Having a place to go is a home. Having someone to love is a family. And, having both is a blessing.” — Donna Hedges

52. “Children get values, principles, and etiquette from their families. Ensure to nurture good ones.” — Invajy

53. “The memories we make with our family is everything.” — Candace Cameron Bure

54. “It didn’t matter how big our house was, but it mattered that there was love in it.” — Peter Buffett

55. “Our most basic instinct is not for survival but for family.” — Peter Pearsall

56. “In the time of the test, a family is best.” — Burmese Proverb

57. “An ounce of blood is worth more than a pound of friendship.” — Spanish Proverb

58. “Family means nobody gets left behind or forgotten.” — David Ogden Stiers

59. “Happiness is having a large, loving, caring, close-knit family in another city.” — George Burns

60. “A family is a risky venture because the greater the love, the greater the loss… That’s the trade-off. But I’ll take it all.” — Brad Pitt

61. “When everything goes to hell, the people who stand by you without flinching – they are your family.” — Jim Butcher

62. “Your parents miss you and wish you’d call. Later you’ll miss them and wish you could.” — Paul Graham

63. “A man who doesn’t spend time with his family can never be a real man.” — Vito Corleone

64. “At the end of the day, a loving family should find everything forgivable.” — Mark V. Olsen

65. “There’s nothing that makes you more insane than family.” — Jim Butcher

66. “A man travels the world over in search of what he needs, and returns home to find it.” — George Moore

67. “I think our job as parents is to give our kids roots to grow and wings to fly.” — Deborah Norville

68. “A family can develop only with a loving woman as its center.” — Karl Wilhelm Friedrich Schlegel

69. “All happy families are alike; each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.” — Leo Tolstoy

70. “Govern a family as you would cook a small fish – very gently.” — Chinese Proverb

71. “One day you will do things for me that you hate. That is what it means to be family.” — Jonathan Foer

72. “In every conceivable manner, the family is a link to our past, bridge to our future.” — Alex Haley

Family Vacation Quotes for Instagram

73. “Families are the compass that guides us. They are the inspiration to reach great heights and our comfort when we occasionally falter.” — Brad Henry

74. “Family is the most important thing in the world.” — Princess Diana

75. “Spread love. Hug the people you care about and make sure they know that you care and appreciate them. Make it known to your friends and family that you love them.” — Germany Kent

76. “Being a family means you are a part of something very wonderful. It means you will love and be loved for the rest of your life.” — Lisa Weed

77. “Family means no one gets left behind or forgotten.” — David Ogden Stiers

78. “A man should never neglect his family for business.” — Walt Disney

79. “A man can’t make a place for himself in the sun if he keeps taking refuge under the family tree.” — Helen Keller

80. “A happy family is but an earlier heaven.” — George Bernard Shaw

81. “If you want to change the world, go home and love your family.” — Mother Teresa

82. “Rejoice with your family in the beautiful land of life.” — Albert Einstein

83. “Let us nurture the practice of family values by embracing policies that value families.” — Benjamin Todd

84. “My family is my strength and my weakness.” — Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

85. “Family and friendships are two of the greatest facilitators of happiness.” — John C. Maxwell

86. “Family isn’t defined only by last names or by blood; it’s defined by commitment and by love.” — Dave Willis

Family Time Quotes for Instagram

87. “My friends and family are my support system. They tell me what I need to hear, not what I want to hear, and they are there for me in the good times and bad times.” — Kelly Clarkson

88. “Blood makes you related. Loyalty makes you family.” — Anonymous

89. “We may have our differences, but nothing’s more important than family.” — Coco

90. “You need a strong family because, at the end, they will love you and support you unconditionally.” — Esha Gupta

91. “When all the dust is settled, and all the crowds are gone, the things that matter are faith, family, and friends.” — Barbara Bush

92. “You don’t choose your family. They are God’s gift to you, as you are to them.” — ]Desmond Tutu

93. “Families is where our nation finds hope, where wings take dream.” — George W. Bush

94. “The happiest moments of my life have been the few which I have passed at home in the bosom of my family.” — Thomas Jefferson

95. “Nothing is better than going home to family and eating good food and relaxing.” — Irina Shayk

96. “Tennis is just a game; family is forever.” — Serena Williams

97. “Many men can make a fortune, but very few can build a family.” — Bryan

98. “The informality of family life is a blessed condition that allows us all to become our best while looking our worst.” — Marge Kennedy

Cute Family Quotes for Instagram

99. “Family isn’t always blood. It’s the people in your life who want you in theirs. The ones who accept you for who you are. The ones who would do anything to see you smile and who love you no matter what.” — Anonymous

100. “There is no doubt that it is around the family and the home that all the greatest virtues, the most dominating virtues of humans, are created, strengthened and maintained.” — Winston Churchill

101. “Your children need your presence more than your presents.” — Jesse Jackson

102. “Think of your family today and every day thereafter, don’t let the busy world of today keep you from showing how much you love and appreciate your family.” — Josiah

103. “Home should be an anchor, a port in a storm, a refuge, a happy place in which to dwell, a place where we are loved and where we can love.” — Marvin J. Ashton

104. “The family is one of nature’s masterpieces.” — George Santayana

105. “Family is a unique gift that needs to be appreciated and treasured, even when they’re driving you crazy. As much as they make you mad, interrupt you, annoy you, curse at you, try to control you, these are the people who know you the best and who love you.” — Jenna Morasca

106. “Call it a clan, call it a network, call it a tribe, call it a family: Whatever you call it, whoever you are, you need one.” — Jane Howard

107. “Be grateful for the home you have, knowing that at this moment, all you have is all you need.” — Sarah Ban Breathnach

108. “Family is not an important thing; it’s everything.” — Michael J. Fox

109. “The only rock I know that stays steady, the only institution I know that works, is the family.” — Lee Iacocca

110. “The strength of a family, like the strength of an army, is in its loyalty to each other.” — Mario Puzo

Conclusion

In the symphony of life, every family portrait is a note, and every moment shared is a beautiful song. Time with family is the melody that warms our hearts and fuels our souls. Amidst the hustle and bustle, these special moments become the ingredients in family life. From crazy family fun to quiet family reunions, each quote captures a chapter in the story of our wonderful family.

Our family motto echoes through these words, reminding us of the strength of togetherness. A perfect family may not exist, but a family united by love and laughter is indeed perfection. These captions for family photos are the bridge that connects us, allowing us to express what words can't fully convey. Just as relationships with friends enrich our lives, our family's embrace nurtures our spirit. So take a moment to update the world on your family's journey with these family quotes for Instagram.

