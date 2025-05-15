Cannes Film Festival 2025: Nitanshi Goel's hairstyle has photos of Rekha, Sridevi with custom hair accessory

At the age of 17, Laapataa Ladies fame Nitanshi Goel is all set for her Cannes debut. The young actress has always been a fashion enthusiast, making sure she pulls off everything she wears. Now, she is ready to own the 78th Cannes Film Festival in a stunning saree and a never-seen-before hair accessory. Want to know the details? Let’s dive into it!

To walk the red carpet of the biggest film festivals, Nitanshi Goel decided to keep her appearance elegant. For that, she chose a custom pre-draped saree by Jade by Monica and Karishma, with a pearl-studded blouse. Her ensemble, no doubt, is mind-blowing, but for us, what stood out was the creativity with which she paid tribute to the legendary actresses.

She decided to tie her hair back into a braid and decorate it with a custom hair accessory. Beautifully crafted by Abhika, the hair accessory stole the limelight with the pearl strands. It featured the miniature photos of legendary Indian actresses like Madhubala, Rekha, Sridevi, Vaijayanti Mala, Hema Malini, Wahida Rehman & Nutan.

This gesture left us in awe, showcasing her respect for our legends and proudly representing them at the global red carpet. The gorgeous hair accessory seamlessly cascaded down from her hair to her waist. With this creative charm, it’s already making us bow our heads in respect.

The young style icon will be seen in the stunning custom saree designed with the drape in a long trail. Just a quick glimpse of her back, one can see Nitanshi’s ears adorned with the bow-shaped earrings.

The first glimpse of Nitanshi Goel’s Cannes look has already excited us, and we can’t wait to see the full look. Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more information!

