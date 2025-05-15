Diljit Dosanjh's answer to who he was most excited to meet at MET Gala 2025 will leave you surprised; WATCH

Diljit Dosanjh made a stunning debut at the Met Gala, proudly representing India on the international stage. The actor and singer embraced his Punjabi roots, wearing a specially designed Prabal Gurung outfit that beautifully highlighted his heritage. Adding a majestic touch, he accessorized with striking details, including a sword and a flowing cape featuring Punjabi script.

Advertisement

Recently, Diljit shared an exclusive behind-the-scenes video from the event on Instagram, and it's something you definitely don't want to miss!

Taking to Instagram, Diljit Dosanjh shared behind-the-scenes footage from his Met Gala experience, captioning it, "Behind the scenes out now on YouTube." In the video, the actor-singer is asked who he is most excited to meet, and he replies, "Don't get me wrong, but I'm excited because everyone is going to be looking at me."

Check out the post here:

In other clips, he can be seen preparing to walk down the Met Gala steps. He’s also heard saying, “Shakira’s hips don’t lie, and ours ribs don’t lie,” which honestly had us laughing out loud. The rest of the pictures highlight his time at fashion’s biggest night, and we are completely sold on his look.

Diljit’s outfit at the Met Gala was an impressive mix of traditional elements and modern style. He wore a cream-colored matelassé jacket, specially tailored by Atelier Prabal Gurung, featuring detailed rose gold floral crystal embroidery.

Advertisement

Around his neck, he sported a luxurious multi-layered gemstone necklace, highlighted by a stunning emerald centerpiece, an updated tribute to Cartier’s famous Patiala Necklace. His look was completed with a bold Cartier watch and elegant accessories, perfectly balancing royal elegance with a contemporary vibe.

The highlight of his attire was a custom-made cape, created by 50 skilled artisans over four days. The cape was richly decorated with a gold-thread, hand-embroidered map of Punjab and Gurumukhi script, turning the garment into a powerful expression of culture, heritage, and pride beyond mere fashion.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will next be seen in Border 2 alongside Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty.

ALSO READ: BAFTA and Cannes-acclaimed Sister Midnight starring Radhika Apte set to shine on big screens; release date OUT