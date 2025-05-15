BAFTA and Cannes-acclaimed Sister Midnight starring Radhika Apte set to shine on big screens; release date OUT

The critically acclaimed film Sister Midnight, which earned a nomination at the 78th British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), is all set to hit theatres on May 23, 2025. Featuring Radhika Apte in the lead, the film is penned and helmed by Karan Kandhari. It is produced by Alastair Clark, Anna Griffin, and Alan McAlex. Alongside Apte, the cast includes Ashok Pathak, Chhaya Kadam, Smita Tambe, and Navya Sawant.

Sister Midnight, nominated for Outstanding British Debut at this year's BAFTAs, made waves at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, earning a Golden Camera nomination and a spot in the Directors' Fortnight section.

The film also received four British Independent Film Award (BIFA) nominations and took home the Best Picture title in the Next Wave category at Austin’s Fantastic Fest. It has garnered praise at film festivals around the world.

According to the film's synopsis, the story follows Uma, a newlywed played by Radhika Apte, as she navigates her new life with her husband Gopal, portrayed by Ashok Pathak. Set in a cramped room in Mumbai, Uma’s days become increasingly difficult, especially with Gopal frequently disappearing and leaving her without financial support.

With the reluctant help of their neighbor Sheetal, played by Chhaya Kadam, she begins to learn how to cook. However, the narrative takes a dark turn after Uma attends a family wedding and is bitten by a mosquito.

What starts as a mysterious illness quickly transforms into a terrifying craving for animal blood. As her appearance changes and fear grows around her, Uma must confront her unsettling new reality and choose whether to accept her transformation or risk fading away entirely.

Director Karan Kandhari revealed that the inspiration for Sister Midnight stemmed from a simple yet profound thought—what unfolds on the very first morning of an arranged marriage when the husband leaves for work, and the new wife is left to navigate the unfamiliar space alone.

He explained that the story was rooted in the idea that life comes with no instruction manual, especially during such pivotal moments. Karan also acknowledged that the legendary silent film actor Buster Keaton was a significant influence on the film’s tone and storytelling approach.

