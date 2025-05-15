Park Sung Hoon confirmed to lead new rom-com with Han Ji Min after Squid Game controversy

Park Sung Hoon has reportedly moved past the Squid Game controversy and is gearing up for a new exciting project, Efficient Dating of Single Men and Women (working title). On May 15, the production team of JTBC confirmed the actor's participation in the upcoming drama, as reported by K-media outlet Yonhap News. Park Sung Hoon will star alongside Han Ji Min in this webtoon-based drama, promising an exciting new on-screen partnership and chemistry to anticipate.

The actor's role in Efficient Dating of Single Men and Women is significant in his career, marking his first project since leaving The Tyrant's Chef. In the romantic comedy, also starring Han Ji Min, Park Sung Hoon will take on the role of one of the two men Han Ji Min's Lee Ui Yeong meets in a blind dating setting. The other man will be played by Namibian fame Lee Ki Taek. A day before the official announcement of the cast was made, K-media Xports News reported that Park Sung Hoon was seen along with the other two main cast members at the script reading session of the drama.

The story of Efficient Dating of Single Men and Women revolves around Lee Ui Yeong, who embarks on a journey to find love. Duejg then has her path cross with two men possessing distinct charms through blind dates. As she navigates this experience, she uncovers the significance of love. Lee Ui Yeong, who heads a hotel's procurement team, presents an interesting approach to romance in the Lee Jae Hoon-directed love triangle series.

She wants to experience an ideal love connection but is cautious not to become entirely consumed by emotions, preferring a more mature and sensible approach to relationships. The character names and details of Park Sung Hoon and Lee Ui Yeong are still kept under wraps. Earlier this year, Park Sung Hoon was supposed to be romancing King the Land's YoonA in The Tyrant's Chef; however, he had to step down following heavy backlash due to his NSFW controversy.

It stemmed from his December 30 Instagram story of a cover poster of an AV parody of Squid Game, featuring Japanese actresses. Although he immediately deleted the story, the screenshots already went viral. His agency, BH Entertainment, tried to cover it up but failed, eventually leading to the actor being replaced by Lee Chae Min.

