7 celebrity-owned restaurants in Mumbai to visit this weekend

Mumbai, the city of dreams, is not just home to Bollywood stars but also to some exquisite dining spots they own. If you're planning a weekend outing, why not indulge in a meal at a restaurant owned by your favorite celebrity? Here's a list of celebrity-owned restaurants in Mumbai that promise not just delicious food but also a slice of glamour.

1. Torii by Gauri Khan

Located in Mumbai’s Bandra, Torii is Shah Rukh Khan's wife, Gauri Khan's, debut in the hospitality industry. The restaurant's name, inspired by the traditional Japanese gate, reflects its Asian theme. The interiors, designed by Gauri herself, exude elegance with a palette of gold, red, and green hues. The menu, curated by Chef Stefan Gadit, offers a fusion of global flavors, including dishes like Dirty Torii Maki rolls and Chicken Yakitori. The restaurant also features a sushi counter where diners can witness culinary artistry up close.

2. Bastian – At The Top by Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Perched above the bustling streets of Mumbai, Bastian – At The Top is Shilpa Shetty Kundra's take on luxury dining. Known for its seafood and eclectic menu, the restaurant offers panoramic views of the city, making your dining experience truly memorable.

3. Neuma by Karan Johar

Neuma, located in Colaba, is Karan Johar's stylish European-themed restaurant. The interiors are as dramatic as Karan's films, and the menu boasts a variety of European dishes. It's a place where food meets fashion, offering an experience that's both tasteful and trendy.

4. Dragonfly Experience by Badshah

If you're looking for a vibrant nightlife experience, Dragonfly Experience in Andheri is the place to be. Co-owned by rapper Badshah, this restaurant and lounge serves Pan-Asian delicacies amidst a lively atmosphere. The music, lights, and food combine to create an unforgettable night.

5. Badmaash by Mouni Roy

Badmaash, situated in Andheri, is Mouni Roy's foray into the restaurant business. The place offers progressive Indian cuisine in a setting that's both quirky and comfortable. The menu is a fusion of traditional flavors with modern twists, catering to diverse palate needs.

6. H2O by Suniel Shetty

H2O, located in Khar, is Suniel Shetty's establishment known for its extensive range of cocktails and a menu that offers a mix of Indian and continental dishes. The relaxed ambiance makes it a great spot for unwinding after a long day.

7. Scarlett House by Malaika Arora

Nestled in a 90-year-old Portuguese bungalow in Bandra's Pali Village, Scarlett House is Malaika Arora's latest venture. Co-created with her son Arhaan Khan, the restaurant exudes old-world charm with its vintage decor and cozy interiors. The menu, curated by Chef Beena Noronha, focuses on wellness and includes Malaika's personal recipes like the baked fish. The restaurant also features a unique 'Water Bar' offering health-infused drinks and a retail space with curated products.

Exploring these celebrity-owned restaurants not only offers a chance to enjoy diverse cuisines but also to experience the personal tastes and styles of your favorite stars. So, this weekend, step into the world of glamour and food by visiting one of these dining spots in Mumbai.

