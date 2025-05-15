Jaat OTT Release Date: Sunny Deol’s mass actioner to drop digitally on THIS date? Here’s what we know

Featuring Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda in the lead, Jaat is one of the most eagerly awaited films to hit OTT platforms. The movie premiered in theaters on April 10, 2025, and went on to become a commercial hit. It ranks among the top-grossing Hindi films of 2025. As viewers look forward to its digital release, here’s how you can watch Jaat online.

As per a report by Jagran English, streaming giant Netflix acquired the digital rights to the film shortly after its theatrical release. If current buzz is to be trusted, Jaat is expected to premiere on the OTT platform on June 5, 2025.

Jaat, a 2025 Hindi-language action drama, is both written and directed by Gopichand Malineni. The film features Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles, alongside Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Vineet Kumar Singh, Prashant Bajaj, Zarina Wahab, P. Ravi Shankar, and Babloo Prithiveeraj in pivotal roles.

The music score has been composed by S. Thaman, with cinematography by Rishi Punjabi and editing carried out by Naveen Nooli.

Set in a quiet coastal village gripped by fear, the film centers around a ruthless crime lord, Ranatunga (portrayed by Randeep Hooda), who exerts brutal control over the local community. The terrified villagers remain silent, unable to challenge his dominance. Their lives take a turn when a fearless outsider, played by Sunny Deol, arrives.

Disturbed by the injustice and oppression he witnesses, he chooses to take a stand. As he confronts Ranatunga and his gang, tensions escalate into an all-out battle.

Jaat chronicles this lone warrior’s journey to restore justice, relying on his courage, strength, and unwavering moral compass. The storyline unfolds with a classic face-off: a tyrant who rules unchecked and a determined hero who won’t back down.

Following the success of Jaat, Sunny Deol officially revealed the sequel, Jaat 2. Taking to his Instagram account, the actor shared the film's poster and teased the upcoming storyline in the caption, writing, “Jaat is back on a new mission. Catch Sunny Deol as Brigadier Baldev Pratap Singh (Jat Regiment).”

See here:

Pinkvilla reviewed Jaat as a loud yet nostalgic throwback, tailor-made for Sunny Deol's fans. The film provides a satisfying dose of heroism and action. However, its reliance on a stale good-vs.-evil narrative makes Jaat little more than a generic commercial film that lacks depth.

