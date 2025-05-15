Lost in Starlight Trailer, Poster Out: Kim Tae Ri and Hong Kyung’s characters voice love story that transcends distance; WATCH

What does love feel like? For some, it’s sweet and effortless — like a bed of roses. For others, it’s fiery and intense, full of passion and desire. But for the animated characters voiced by Kim Tae Ri and Hong Kyung, love feels cosmic. Like pixie dust drifting through space. It’s soft hugs, quick kisses, and a bond that travels millions of miles — from Earth to Mars. Far apart, yet deeply connected.

Netflix has officially dropped the trailer and poster for its first-ever Korean animated original film, Lost in Starlight, premiering on May 30.

The trailer gives a dreamy glimpse into a love story that defies gravity. It explores the idea that distance is only a word when connection is real. Set in futuristic Seoul in 2025, the film tells the story of Nan Young, an aspiring Mars astronaut (voiced by Kim Tae Ri), and Jay, a hesitant but talented musician (voiced by Hong Kyung).

The trailer shows their emotional rollercoaster, where moments of closeness are disrupted by heartbreak and longing. As Nan Young prepares for her Mars mission, Jay rediscovers his passion for music, spurred on by her unwavering support. Their bond, though tested by space and time.

The official poster, released alongside the trailer, radiates warmth and emotion. Nan Young and Jay are seen sharing a cozy moment, lost in each other’s worlds. A small plant and a robot also appear in the frame, subtle hints that this love story is not just romantic but deeply rooted in themes of growth, technology, and hope.

Blending retro aesthetics with cyberpunk flair, Lost in Starlight captures the emotional struggles and dreams of today's youth. The film follows Nan Young and Jay as they fall in love, only to be pulled apart—not just by life, but by 225 million kilometers of space.

Directed by Han Ji Won and produced by Climax Studio, the film brings together top-tier talent. The Korean version features voice work by Kim Tae Ri and Hong Kyung. The English dub includes Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never Have I Ever) and Justin H. Min (The Umbrella Academy).

As Nan Young is given a second chance to chase her Mars dream, one question lingers: Can she and Jay endure the distance and everything that comes with it? Will their love survive the weight of ambition, space, and time?

