Tourist Family Tamil Nadu Box Office Day 15: Sasikumar's film fetches Rs 2 crore; set to cross Rs 50 crore mark
Sasikumar and Simran starrer grossed around Rs 2 crore on Day 15, taking the total cume to Rs 46 crore in Tamil Nadu.
Tourist Family, starring Sasikumar and Simran, is doing exceptionally well at the box office. Released on May 1st alongside Suriya starrer Retro, the family drama won the audience with its heartwarming and feel-good appeal. The movie continues to record better trends than its rival release, Retro.
Opened with Rs 2 crore on Day 1, Tourist Family is witnessing a phenomenal run at the box office. The movie recently surpassed the Rs 40 crore mark in Tamil Nadu and has now crossed the Rs 45 crore mark, with its Day 14 ending at Rs 2 crore.
The movie grossed around Rs 21 crore in its opening week of 8 days. It outperformed its first week and added around Rs 24 crore to Rs 26 crore in its second week, bringing the two-week cume to Rs 46.25 crore gross at the Tamil box office. The movie will soon march past the Rs 50 crore mark, emerging as the first Sasikumar movie to do so.
Day-wise box office collection of the Tourist Family is as follows:
|Day
|Gross Tamil Box Office
|1
|Rs 2.00 crore
|2
|Rs 1.60 crore
|3
|Rs 2.90 crore
|4
|Rs 4.05 crore
|5
|Rs 2.65 crore
|6
|Rs 2.55 crore
|7
|Rs 2.50 crore
|8
|Rs 2.75 crore
|9
|Rs 3.25 crore
|10
|Rs 5.75 crore
|11
|Rs 6.50 crore
|12
|Rs 3 crore
|13
|Rs 2.50 crore
|14
|Rs 2.25 crore
|15
|Rs 2.00 crore (est.)
|Total
|Rs 46.25 crore (est.)
Tourist Family in cinemas now
Tourist Family is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
