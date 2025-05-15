7 best Korean skincare products to add to your beauty routine; Alia Bhatt swears by Avocado Ceramide Recovery Serum
Bollywood’s leading ladies swear by Korean skincare as their secret to a flawless glow. Here’s a peek inside their vanity to see what keeps their beauty game strong!
Korean skincare has emerged as one of the most trusted regimens used by many Bollywood celebrities. Actresses like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manushi Chillar and more have often revealed using these new skincare products.
Here’s a list of celebrity-approved Korean skincare products these divas keep in their vanity for that oh-so-gorgeous glow!
1. Hydrating moisturizer
B-Town’s ultimate queen, Kareena Kapoor Khan, swears by Korean beauty products for her signature glam. The diva is an avid user of the Hydrating Moisturizer from Quench Botanics to prep her skin before makeup.
2. Avocado Ceramide Recovery serum
The Kapoor bahu, Alia Bhatt, has embraced Korean beauty as her go-to for a flawless glow. The Raazi actress relies on the Avocado Ceramide Recovery Serum from Glow Recipe to keep her skin healthy and radiant.
3. Lip sleeping mask
Kriti Sanon embraces a minimalist look off-camera, but her skincare game is always on point—thanks to her trust in Korean beauty. She swears by the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, which keeps her lips soft and moisturized overnight.
4. Snail Mucin serum
Heeramandi star Aditi Rao Hydari, too, trusts in the benefits of Korean skincare. She uses the Cosrx Snail Mucin serum on her face to maintain that stunning, hydrated look. The product helps reduce fine lines and promotes healthy skin.
5. Rice Water cleanser
Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar opts for hassle-free skincare solutions. The diva uses the Face Shop Rice Water Cleanser, which feels light on the skin yet effectively cleanses and unclogs it, giving her a bright, refreshed look every day.
6. Ceramide Mochi toner
Kesari Chapter 2 star Ananya Panday enjoys a dedicated fanbase for her radiant beauty. The diva has often expressed her love for Korean skincare and incorporates the Tony Moly Ceramide Mochi Toner into her daily routine. It helps give her skin a supple and nourished look.
7. Korean sheet masks
Srivalli, a.k.a. Rashmika Mandanna, swears by Korean beauty products for her skincare routine. Favoring simple hacks for a flawless look, the actress often uses Korean sheet masks to instantly refresh and energize her tired, dull skin.
