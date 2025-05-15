Resident Playbook: Go Yoon Jung, Kang You Seok and more cast to celebrate show's success like THIS post finale

Go Yoon Jung and Kang You Seok’s Resident Playbook crew is gearing up for a special send-off as the show nears its finale. Word on the street? A select group from the cast and production team is planning a trip to Bali to celebrate the wrap.

According to OSEN on May 15, the exact itinerary is still being finalized, but the Resident Playbook team is flying off to Bali. "Some of the production staff and cast are preparing a teamwork trip to commemorate the end of the show. The schedule has not been finalized yet, and they are currently in the process of preparation," shared and source to OSEN.

There was chatter about the Bali trip being a reward vacation for the whole team, but insiders quickly clarified it’s more about strengthening bonds than a full-scale holiday. Due to scheduling conflicts, only a handful can make it.

"I understand that the entire cast and staff cannot go together due to scheduling. It is more of a teamwork trip than a reward vacation," the source added, according to OSEN.

Resident Playbook is a spin-off of the beloved Hospital Playlist, which has won hearts with its charming, slow-burn romance between Go Yoon Jung and Jung Joon Won.

As for the show itself, Resident Playbook is wrapping up its satisfying 12-episode run with the finale set to air on the 18th at 9:20 PM. But fans have even more to look forward to—a special bonus episode right after the finale!

This episode will reunite the entire main cast, including the lovable couple Oh Yi Young (Go Yoon Jung) and Koo Do Won (Jung Joon Won), alongside the first-year residents Um Jae Il (Kang Yoo Seok), Kim Sa Bi (Han Ye Ji), and Pyo Nam Gyeong (Shin Shi Ah).

In Episode 10, fans got to witness the blossoming romance of the lead couple, sparking plenty of excitement about what’s next for Um Jae Il and Kim Sa Bi. At the same time, Pyo Nam Gyeong’s love life is still uncertain, leaving viewers curious about her next move.

In the end, the Resident Playbook team signs off with heart, proving that while a tropical escape helps recharge and bond.

