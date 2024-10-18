150+ Quirky And Funny Wedding Wishes to Make the Couple Laugh

No matter how romantic, special, and auspicious, one’s own wedding can be exhausting! Not only is one embarking on a new chapter in life, but also planning, preparing, sending invitations, and doing a lot of other work, which takes a lot out of a person. In such tense situations, humor — in the form of funny wedding wishes — can act as a pacifier by making you chuckle!

Moreover, wedding wishes that are funny yet heartwarming can remind you of your journey as a happy couple and make you hopeful for a lifetime of happiness with your life partner. Some funny wedding card messages may include marriage advice with a touch of humor about survival tactics for the “life of slavery” you’re about to embark upon (of course, take them with a pinch of salt).

Other heartfelt messages can make you reminisce over shenanigans with your partner in crime (your groom/bride), which are sure to crack you up or take you on an unexpected detour down the memory lane. Plus, the funny wedding wishes you receive on cards can be an assurance of the entertaining marriage you and your partner are going to have, marked by plenty of unexpected twists and joyful moments given your chaotic personalities.

So, if you want to contribute to such sweet, hilarious moments in someone’s wedding, having some ideas for funny wedding card wishes is a great way to go. We have curated the following list of wishes and wedding messages for the same reason. We hope you like them.

150+ Witty And Funny Wedding Wishes for the Couple

1. "I will pass on some of my wisdom to you my friend: the most important four words for a successful marriage: "I’ll do the dishes"."

2. "Wishing you a life together filled with love, laughter, and plenty of snacks to share!"

3. "Cheers to love and laughter — may you never run out of jokes to tell each other!"

4. "Congrats! Remember, behind every great man is a woman rolling her eyes!"

5. "Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness and endless pizza parties!"

6. "You haven’t just tied the knot with your wife today, you have tied ropes on your legs too. Congratulations on your wedding."

7. "Wishing you a marriage filled with love, laughter, and endless adventures!"

8. "Congrats! Now you can have someone to blame for the dirty dishes!"

9. "May your life together be filled with joy, laughter, and way too many inside jokes!"

10. "Cheers to a marriage where the only thing you argue about is what to watch on TV!"

11. "May your love be as endless as your laundry list of chores!"

12. "Cheers to your wedding! Just remember: the secret to a happy marriage is a good sense of humor!"

13. "Congrats! Now you get to keep each other’s secrets for life!"

14. "Wishing you a future full of love, laughter, and no more 'I forgot' excuses!"

15. “Wishing you a marriage that’s as strong as your wifi connection and as reliable as your favorite pair of pajamas.”

16. “On your wedding day, I would like to disclose the secret to a happy married life. Well, it is such a secret that no one knows it. Here’s wishing you both a very happy married life.”

17. “Never laugh at her choices. You are her biggest one, dude! Congrats on this amazing journey you’re about to witness!”

18. “In the circus of life, you may have lived like a lion so far. But your wife, the new Circus Master, will tame you into a domesticated cat in no time. Good luck with your tightrope act.”

19. "May your life together be filled with adventures and Netflix marathons!"

20. “Congratulations on finding your co-pilot for life’s adventures! May your journey together be filled with laughter, shared snacks on road trips, and the occasional “are we lost?” moments (but always finding your way back to each other).”

21. “Today is the day you trade late-night video games for late-night discussions about throw pillows. Welcome to the next level of adulting — marriage!”

22. “Congratulations on your wedding! Remember, marriage is all about finding that one special person you want to annoy for the rest of your life. Enjoy the journey of constant teasing!”

23. “Today, you’re saying, ‘I do,’ but soon you’ll be saying, ‘Do we have to go to your parents’ house again?’ Enjoy the beautiful journey of selective hearing!”

24. “Cheers to the man who’s voluntarily signing up for someone else to control the TV remote. May your favorite shows forever be on!”

25. “Marriage is like a walk in the park. A park filled with quicksand. Good luck navigating the pitfalls, and may your love rise above all sticky situations!”

26. “You’ve finally found someone who understands your weird jokes. Hold onto them forever!”

27. “I hope you get so many wonderful gifts on your wedding that you don’t realize none are from me.”

28. "Congratulations and a piece of advice: don’t build furniture together if you want this to last!"

29. “May your marriage be filled with enough inside jokes to confuse everyone around you and enough love to warm even the coldest of hearts.”

30. “Congratulations on saying “I do” to a lifetime of shared Netflix accounts, stolen fries, and questionable fashion choices.”

31. “Here’s to hoping the only thing growing old together brings are your love, your wisdom, and maybe a slightly more comfortable mattress.”

32. "Congratulations on taking the plunge into the crazy adventure that is marriage! Just remember, it's like jumping into a pool of Jell-O: sometimes you'll sink, sometimes you'll float, but as long as you have each other, you'll always have a good time."

33. "Don't forget, one person is always right in the marriage. If you're a husband, it's not you. This advice will make your life much easier. Congrats on your wedding celebrations!"

34. "Congrats on getting married! You two are now forever entwined with some of the craziest moments. You are going to get fat together, complain, and be happy. Awesome!"

35. "Marriage: when dating goes too far."

36. Thanks for inviting [us/me] to eat and drink while you get married. Congrats!

37. "Cheers to love, laughter, and happily ever after… or at least until you get the remote!"

38. “Why are wives more dangerous than the Mafia? The Mafia wants either your money or your life… Wives want both!”

39. "Don't worry, 90% of the marriage will go by saying "WHAT" from another room, and am sure you got this! Congratulations people!"

40. "A couple’s life cycle consists of various stages: dating, loving, marrying, fighting, threatening, and possibly even divorcing. Congratulations on reaching step number three."

41. “Here’s to hoping the honeymoon phase lasts longer than the open bar!”

42. "Marriage is like a comedy sketch. You rehearse, you improvise, and sometimes you forget your lines. But as long as you keep laughing, the show goes on."

43. "Congratulations on your wedding, may you always be able to put up with each other!"

44. “Congratulations on upgrading from being annoyingly single to annoyingly married.”

45. “Welcome to the world of marital bliss — where the laundry is never-ending and arguments are daily. Happy Wedding Day!”

46. "Marriage is like vitamins: we supplement each other’s minimum daily requirements."

47. “And now you two have officially become one: one bed, one remote, one bathroom! Congratulations on your union as life partners!”

48. “Why marry when jumping in front of a train is easier and faster?! Just kidding! Hope your wedding finds you smiling!”

49. “Marriage is like a good pair of jeans: comfortable, reliable, and gets better with age. Here’s to many years of comfortable love!”

50. “May your day be extra special and fun — because tomorrow the hard work begins!”

51. “Getting married is like being in drama school. You get to practice everything from comedy to melodrama to tragedy. Congratulations on your journey to the theater!”

52. “Today, I have realized that life is not fair for single people like me. Until now, I had to buy you a gift only once a year on your birthday. Now I have two birthdays plus a wedding anniversary to buy gifts for. You guys are getting expensive — but so worth it! Congratulations.”

53. “Remember, marriage is a relationship where one is always right and the other is the husband.”

54. “Congratulations on your wedding! Now you can finally understand the true meaning of 'for richer or poorer.”

55. "Wishing you endless love and a lifetime supply of takeout!"

56. "May your love be as vibrant as your wedding cake and as fun as your dance moves!"

57. "Cheers to a marriage where the only thing you fight about is who left the lights on!"

58. "Congratulations! You’ve found someone who’ll put up with your quirks forever!"

59. "Remember, marriage is like a boxing match: there will be jabs, hooks, and the occasional knockout. But as long as you fight fair and keep the love alive, you'll always win in the end."

60. “Wishing you a marriage as timeless as a classic rom-com and as hilarious as your first date bloopers.”

61. “May your love story be more “The Princess Bride” and less “War of the Roses. (But hopefully with just as much swordplay… figuratively speaking, of course!)”

62. “To the happy couple: May you always find socks that match, and the remote when you need it most.”

63. "Please pack me in your honeymoon suitcase — I need a vacation."

64. "Wishing you a marriage filled with love, laughter, and plenty of takeout!"

65. "Here’s to love, laughter, and a lifetime of happy memories!"

66. "May your love be as strong as your coffee and as sweet as your cake!"

67. "Congrats! Now you have a partner to help you find your keys every day!"

68. "May your love be as unbreakable as your wedding vows… and as stretchy as your sweatpants!"

69. "Congratulations! You’ve officially found someone to share your fries with!"

70. "While the future holds the unknown, like the contents of a box of chocolates, let your love be the constant sweetness that binds you together and guides you through life's twists and turns."

71. “Marriage is like a deck of cards. At the start, all you need is two hearts and a diamond. By the end, you wish you had a club and a spade!”

72. “Now remember, the key to a happy marriage is... Sorry, I’m still searching for it.”

73. "Now you're really excited to make your partner happy and cherished forever. Pretty soon you'll find out that a good chunk of your time will be devoted to annoying each other. Congratulations!"

74. "Congratulations — you just paid for a whole bunch of your friends and family to have the biggest party of their lives."

75. "Wishing you a marriage as sweet as your cake and as fun as your dance floor!"

76. "May your love be like fine wine: it gets better with age and makes you a little silly!"

77. "Cheers to love, laughter, and always having someone to share your snacks with!"

78. “Congratulations on finding your partner-in-crime! May your escapades be epic, your laughter be contagious, and your getaway car (the house) always have enough snacks for movie marathons.”

79. “What’s the difference between a poorly dressed man on a bicycle and a nicely dressed man on a tricycle? Attire! Remember to dress sharp for your wedding day, and may your marriage be a wheel-y good time!”

80. “Why don’t skeletons fight each other? They don’t have the guts! But you two have the guts to say ‘I do,’ so here’s to a lifetime of bone-tickling laughter and love!”

81. “Marriage is like a good pair of jeans: comfortable, reliable, and gets better with age (even with the occasional stain). Here’s to many years of love and laughter!”

82. "Cheers to your love! Just remember to always share your dessert!"

83. "May your love be as strong as your morning coffee!"

84. "Congrats! Now you have a partner to share your fries with!"

85. "Wishing you a marriage filled with laughter,

86. “They say opposites attract. Well, if that’s true, prepare for a hilariously chaotic and endlessly entertaining marriage! (But hopefully, you’ll still find a way to balance each other out.)”

87. “Marriage means commitment. Of course, so does insanity. You guys must be truly insane or MADLY in love.”

88. “Congratulations on finding your Player Two! May your lives be filled with epic adventures, hilarious inside jokes, and countless “game overs” (because you’ll never want the game to end!).”

89. “Congrats on getting hitched! Remember, marriage is a lot like that never-ending email chain — it requires patience, a good sense of humor, and occasionally hitting the “delete” button. Wishing you both a happily ever after filled with inbox-zero moments.”

90. “They say marriage is like a 9-to-5 job, but hopefully with better perks and more vacation days! Wishing you both a lifetime of “working together” in the best possible way.”

91. "Wishing you a marriage where the only arguments are about what to binge-watch next!"

92. "Marriage is a walk in the park… Jurassic Park!"

93. “(To the bride) They say marriage is a gamble, but seeing him put a ring on it, I’d say you won the jackpot! (To the groom) You, sir, are a lucky man. Don’t mess this up!”

94. “They say that marriage is a great institution. And much like many types of institutions, you need to be crazy to get into it — Congratulations, you kooks!”

95. “(To the couple) Wishing you a lifetime of laughter, love, and the occasional “I told you so!” (But hopefully not too many.)”

96. “Congrats on finding someone to share your endless supply of office snacks with! Wishing you both a marriage as productive as our Monday morning meetings (minus the coffee spills).”

97. "Wishing you a lifetime of love, laughter, and never having to share your dessert!"

98. "May your love story be as magical as a Netflix rom-com, minus the drama!"

99. "Congratulations! Now you have a partner to help you find your keys every day!"

100. "Marriage is a relationship in which one person is always right and the other is the husband."

101. “From water cooler chats to wedding vows, you’ve upgraded your office buddy to a life partner! Here’s to surviving deadlines, coffee runs, and now, the ultimate project: marriage!”

102. "May your life together be filled with a little bit of mischief!"

103. "Here’s to love, laughter, and never letting the toilet seat stay up!"

104. “Congratulations on finding your forever teammate! May you always have each other’s backs, celebrate each other’s victories, and share the popcorn during life’s inevitable movie-worthy moments.”

105. "May your love be as sweet as your cake and as bubbly as your champagne!"

106. "Congratulations! Now you can start arguing about what to watch on TV!"

107. "Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness and no more bad hair days!"

108. "Cheers to love and laughter — may your life be full of both and your laundry pile be small!"

109. “Wishing you a marriage that’s as unique and wonderful as you both are. May your love for each other continue to grow and surprise you in new and amazing ways every day.”

110. "May your love be as deep as your WiFi connection!"

111. "Remember, in marriage, the secret to a happy life is… it’s all her fault!"

112. "Congratulations on your wedding! Now you have someone to blame for your weird habits!"

113. “As you walk down the aisle, remember: Marriage is a lot like our family vacations — full of unexpected detours, and occasional meltdowns, but always worth the journey in the end!”

114. “Cheers to the couple who’s about to embark on the adventure of a lifetime: May your marriage be as adventurous as our annual camping trips and as unforgettable as Mom’s homemade lasagna!”

115. "Here’s to a life filled with love and ridiculous inside jokes!"

116. “They say marriage is a journey, not a destination. Here’s to hoping your journey together is filled with breathtaking views, unexpected detours, and the comfort of knowing you’re always in it together.”

117. “Congratulations on finding the one who can tolerate our family gatherings as much as we do! May your marriage be filled with love, laughter, and plenty of moments that make you grateful for noise-canceling headphones!”

118. “Here’s to the family’s newest addition: May your marriage be as strong as our family bond and as joyful as a game night with Grandma’s infamous fruitcake!”

119. “Congratulations on finding your person! May you always cherish each other, laugh together even on the toughest days, and remember that sometimes, the best part of marriage is simply being home with the one you love.”

120. "They say marriage is about teamwork. But sometimes it feels more like a relay race, passing off responsibilities to each other like a hot potato. Don't drop it!"

121. "Wishing you a life filled with love and just enough craziness to keep it interesting!"

122. “Here’s to my dearest friend and your partner: May your marriage be as sweet as our favorite desserts and as comforting as our late-night heart-to-heart conversations!”

123. “Congratulations on finding your happily ever after! May your marriage be filled with love, laughter, and plenty of opportunities to reminisce about the good old days — preferably with a glass of wine in hand!”

124. "May your marriage be filled with laughter, joy, and the occasional pizza delivery!"

125. "Cheers to the couple! May your love be as big as your cake and your fights be as small as your fridge!"

126. “May your marriage be like your favorite board game: full of friendly competition, unexpected twists, and the joy of celebrating each other’s victories (even when you secretly wanted to win).”

127. “As you say “I do,” remember: Marriage is a lot like our friendship — it’s crazy, unpredictable, but always filled with love and laughter!”

128. “Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness, inside jokes, and the ability to share a bathroom without wanting to kill each other – because we all know that’s the true test of compatibility!”

129. "Cheers to your union! Just remember: it's okay to disagree, but never about the last cookie!"

130. "May your life together be filled with joy and minimal trips to the in-laws!"

131. "Congrats! Now you can start annoying each other legally!"

132. “May your love story be so epic, that it gets turned into a movie (with you both playing the leads, obviously!).”

133. “Congratulations on finding someone who makes you a better person, even on days when you both accidentally wear the same outfit.”

134. "Marriage is just a fancy word for adopting an overgrown male child who cannot be handled by his parents anymore."

135. “If you wish to ensure you have a long and happy marriage, you only need to remember these six words: ‘I’ll do the dishes, my dear.’”

136. “Wishing you well on your wedding day. Remember, just because you’re a married man, you’re not yet a father so you can’t make dad jokes just yet!”

137. “They say marriage is like a fine wine: it gets better with age (but hopefully doesn’t turn to vinegar!). Here’s to many years of love that keeps getting richer and sweeter.”

138. "Wishing you both a lifetime of love, laughter, and endless Netflix marathons!"

139. "Cheers to love, laughter, and always having someone to share your snacks with!"

140. "Cheers to the newlyweds! Remember, a happy wife means a happy life, so keep that ice cream coming!"

141. "Congrats! Now you can annoy each other legally and share the remote!"

142. "May your marriage be filled with laughter and your fridge always stocked!"

143. "Congrats! May your love be as strong as your morning coffee and as sweet as dessert!"

144. "May your marriage be like a great sitcom: funny, unpredictable, and full of love!"

145. "Congrats! You’ve found someone who will tolerate your weirdness!"

146. "May your love be modern enough to survive the times and old-fashioned enough to last forever."

147. “Cheers to the bride who’s about to embark on the adventure of a lifetime! May your marriage be as thrilling as a roller coaster ride, but with fewer ups and downs!”

148. “Here’s to the bride who’s leaving her single days behind: may your marriage be as fabulous as your bachelorette party and as memorable as your wedding day!”

149. “They say marriage is a game-changer. Well, get ready for a life filled with new levels, bonus rounds, and occasional respawn moments. Happy gaming!”

150. “From being the master of your own destiny to sharing a bathroom schedule — welcome to the epic adventure called marriage. May your love story have a happy ending with clean socks!”

151. “Congratulations on finding your happily ever after! May your marriage be filled with love, laughter, and plenty of moments when you wonder why you ever thought planning a wedding was a good idea!”

152. “As you say “I do,” remember: marriage is a lot like a good lipstick — it takes patience, precision, and the occasional touch-up, but the end result is always worth it!”

153. "Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness and may your arguments be short!"

154. "Congrats! May your life together be filled with fun, laughter, and less laundry!"

155. "May your love be as strong as your coffee!"

Other than your gifts, warmest wishes, and hearty presence, your funny wedding messages would work wonders for the happy couple, especially if they share your sense of humor. You can use the above-mentioned messages during quirky bachelorette parties, or to ease the tension in awkward family gatherings preceding and succeeding the wedding. Further, you can use these messages on the wedding card that goes with your gift as well as in your toast, although, be mindful of which kind of joke you’re using, and whether all guests would be comfortable listening to them. We hope this article helps.